Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre from winning election: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
Queer advocates say a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would be dangerous for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and some are calling on Trudeau to step aside to give the Liberals a better chance at winning the next election -- which must happen by Oct. 20, 2025.
Sarah Worthman, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Queer Research Initiative, says she's seriously concerned about the potential harm of a Conservative government for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians.
She points to Poilievre's comments saying minors should not have access to puberty blockers and transgender athletes should be barred from women's sports and changing rooms.
Worthman says the Liberals would have a better chance at beating the Conservatives in an election if they replaced Trudeau, but she didn't say with whom.
A spokesperson for the Conservatives did not directly respond to questions but instead sent an email with a series of transcribed answers that Poilievre gave to journalists between June 2023 and February 2024 on LGBTQ2S+ issues.
The answers include Poilievre's call for Canada to continue offering refuge for persecuted LGBTQ2S+ people around the world, and that "female spaces should be exclusively for females, not for biological males."
Worthman and Celeste Trianon, who runs a centre that helps trans people in Quebec who wish to change their legal name or gender marker, say the Liberals should follow the lead of the U.S. Democratic party, which has seen a swell of support since replacing President Joe Biden with Vice-President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee in November's presidential election.
Randy Boissonnault, a federal cabinet minister who was previously Trudeau's special adviser on LGBTQ2S+ issues, says queer people are right to be worried about what may happen if Poilievre wins the upcoming election.
However, Boissonnault says Trudeau is the best person to lead the party through another campaign, adding that the prime minister is a champion of LGBTQ2S+ rights.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the UCP government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
'He didn't deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning. Instead, those who knew and loved him are mourning his death after the 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from a Toronto police station.
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the UCP government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Calgary moves goalposts for water usage, residents still push past limits
Crews are still working 24 hours a day to repair issues along Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main and, after consistently pushing past the limit on water use for day, officials moved the mark.
Ontario Science Centre: City inspectors scrambled to respond to shutdown, documents show
On the day that the Ontario Science Centre was abruptly shuttered this summer, a city of Toronto staffer rushed to the building to inspect it – but didn’t mark down any immediate hazards, according to documents obtained by CTV News through a freedom of information request.
Northern Ont. suspect, 95, charged with driving scooter while impaired
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
Grenfell Tower was a 'death trap' after failures by U.K. government and industry, inquiry says
A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire concluded Wednesday that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a 'death trap' where 72 people lost their lives.
Belarus' president pardons 30 political prisoners
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 30 people Wednesday who were serving prison sentences for 'protest-related crimes,' his press service said. It's the third time in three months that the authoritarian leader has pardoned prisoners.
Boko Haram militants on motorcycles attacked a Nigerian village, killing over 100, residents say
At least 100 villagers were killed in northeastern Nigeria when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes, residents said Wednesday, the latest killings in Africa's longest struggle with militancy.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
Former Lebanese central bank governor charged with embezzling US$42M in ongoing corruption probe
Lebanon charged its embattled former central bank governor Wednesday with the embezzlement of $42 million, three judicial officials told The Associated Press.
Greenland court extends an anti-whaling activist's custody as Japan seeks his extradition
A court in Greenland has again extended the time in custody for a prominent anti-whaling activist as Denmark considers an extradition request from Japan.
Ukraine counting on Canada’s support to push allies to allow long-range missiles in Russia: ambassador
Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv says Ukraine hopes Canada will push its allies to give them long-range missiles that can reach deep into Russia.
-
NDP to have 'tough conversations' about its deal with Liberals at coming retreat: MP
New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.
London, Ont. researchers develop tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Musk's Starlink backtracks and says it will comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
Scientists build a robot that is part fungus, part machine
A wheeled bot rolls across the floor. A soft-bodied robotic star bends its five legs, moving with an awkward shuffle.
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin will compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' amid deportation battle
Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, has found her newest venture: 'Dancing With the Stars.'
She made 'very demure' go viral. Now she wants to trademark its use
'Very demure, very mindful' has become the latest vocabulary defining the internet's summer. And TikTok creator Jools Lebron is working to trademark uses of her now-viral words.
The century-old Nordstrom department store chain gets a $3.76 billion bid from the Nordstrom family
Members of the Nordstrom family with the help of a Mexican retail group are offering to take the century-old department store private for US$3.76 billion per share cash, months after first expressing interest in a buyout.
Samsung electric oven ranges recalled due to fire hazard in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of Samsung electric ranges recalled in Canada over fire hazard.
OPINION Opinion: I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
'You're crazy!': Sprinter fails to qualify for 100m final, but proposes to girlfriend in front of 40,000 people
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola may have failed to qualify for the final of the T63 100 metres, but the Italian secured a 'yes' from his ecstatic girlfriend after proposing to her in the stands of the Stade de France after the race.
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Poilievre weighs in on B.C. election as dust begins to settle on fallout from Conservative merger
It's become a game of musical chairs at the B.C. legislature as candidates and MLAs try to win a seat in October's provincial election.
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
3 downtown Calgary buildings to be knocked down make room for affordable housing
The City of Calgary has moved ahead with a plan to demolish three downtown buildings to make way for some much-needed affordable housing.
OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line
OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.
A look at this year's Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.
Milliard wants 'profession of faith to Quebec' from PLQ leadership candidates
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a 'profession of faith to Quebec,' believes prospect Charles Milliard.
Canadiens' Caufield to now wear No. 13 to honour Gaudreau
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Cole Caufield will wear jersey No. 13 in honour of his friend and fellow hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on Aug. 29.
'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames
A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack.
Alberta health minister says hospital transfer plan isn't 'hard and fast'
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says a plan to offload underperforming hospitals from Alberta Health Services to third-party operators is still up for discussion.
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Brief cool down ahead of more September heat
September started with two consecutive 30+ days and there's another string of 30-degree days coming.
N.S. Health introducing new technology expected to help clinicians serve patients faster
New technology being introduced in Nova Scotia’s health-care system is expected to make it easier for residents to search for health information.
Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rates in country, according Statistics Canada
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
'What can I do to stay safe?': Woman warns car owners after car gets stolen twice in Winnipeg
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Moose Jaw police warn of STARS Lottery phone scam
Police in Moose Jaw say a scammer is once again pretending to be from the STARS Air Ambulance Lottery in hopes of defrauding people in the city of their money.
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
1 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener
Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday.
Sask. man dead after crash on Highway 16
A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
One person dead following serious single vehicle collision
A serious single vehicle collision investigation is underway in Georgian Bluffs.
Careless driving charges for Barrie motorcyclist
Barrie motorcycle rider and passenger injured in Highway 400 crash Monday.
Alleged historical sexual assault case in Caledon investigated
Police charged a Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga teacher with an historical sexual assault.
Single-vehicle crash takes senior's life in Georgian Bluffs
A senior died after a single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bluffs.
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
Intimate partner violence investigation leads to charges for two people
Essex County OPP say a domestic assault investigation has resulted in charges for two individuals in Leamington.
BC Ferries announces 28 more sailing cancellations on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
Man arrested as police investigate suspicious death in Ahousaht, B.C.
Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Brooks, Alta., man caught doing 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive
Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.
‘It’s really good to be back’: First day of school in Lethbridge
It was busy outside St. Patrick Fine Arts School in Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
$106K prize attracting international teams to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., curling tournament
It is only the second annual fall classic curling tournament in Sault Ste. Marie, but the number of teams and amount of the prize purse has grown exponentially.
Funding will boost housing construction in the Sault
Hundreds of new housing units will soon come to Sault Ste. Marie thanks to recent funding from the provincial government.
Northwestern Ont. police seize $100K in drugs, four replica guns
One person has been charged after police in Kenora raided a residence late last month and seized drugs and fake guns.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.