Trudeau sharpens attack on Poilievre as caucus meets in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharpened his attack on his chief rival today as he tried to rally his caucus for the upcoming parliamentary sitting.
Liberal MPs are holding three days of caucus meetings in Ottawa after a tough year that saw their party's support plummet so much that about half of them would be at risk of losing their seats in an election.
Trudeau's MPs shrugged off that difficulty as something they can overcome, but there were some signs not everyone in the caucus believes that.
As Trudeau arrived on the stage, an attempt by some to start a chant of "four more years" sputtered and died without ever taking off.
Trudeau spent much of his speech attacking Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre, accusing him of spewing conspiracy theories about climate change and voting against free trade with Ukraine to "appease" supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Tories have said they stand by Ukraine and voted against a bill implementing an update to Canada's trade deal with that country because it includes language on promoting carbon pricing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
