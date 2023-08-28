Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy

The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most “pressing concerns,” with the aim of informing future policy decisions.

It is the first in-person meeting of this cohort of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council; its new members have been in place since February of this year.

“The Youth Council plays a crucial role as a fundamental platform for the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament and senior government officials to consult and gather insights, as well as for youth to share their perspectives, priorities and ideas,” reads a government press release about the meeting.

“The Youth Council discussions are expected to offer valuable insights that will inform future policy decisions,” it also states.

The meeting comes less than a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a multi-day gathering of his ministers with a message to young people: "We owe it to you to take action," he said at the time.

He also highlighted what the government has done so far to try to address the economic challenges many young people are facing, such as offering ways to save up to buy a home and eliminating interest on student loans, but Trudeau also noted "there's lots more to do."

Meanwhile recent polling from Nanos Research also shows a drop in popularity for the Liberals among younger voters, dipping from 20.81 per cent at the end of August, compared to 26.81 per cent earlier in the month, among people aged 18-29.

For millennials — or the 30-39 age group in Nanos Research polling — the Liberals have fallen to eight points behind the Conservatives and five points behind the NDP.

“Every time I sit down with the members of my youth council, I am endlessly inspired by their fresh ideas and perspectives,” Trudeau said in a release Monday. “Young people are drivers of change, and I, along with the whole Government of Canada, will continue to seek their advice as we build a better country for everyone.”

Some cabinet ministers are also taking part in the meetings, including Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien and Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu. Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, will also participate.

When Trudeau first convened the council in 2016, nearly 10,000 people applied to be a member, according to The Canadian Press. The council currently has 16 members.

With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello