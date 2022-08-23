Trudeau, Scholz to sign hydrogen deal as Germany eyes green energy future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later today, where they're set to sign a green energy deal.
A local company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.
Hydrogen is seen as a critical component of Europe's plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries.
Speaking in the morning at a Canada-Germany business forum in Toronto, Trudeau said Canada is standing with its European allies by adding to the global energy supply as Russia continues to weaponize its fossil fuel exports.
"It has never been clearer why we need to accelerate the green transition," Trudeau said.
"And you should have no doubts that Canada has what it takes to be a supplier of clean energy in a net-zero world."
Scholz said Canada is Germany's partner of choice as the country moves away from relying on Russia to supply energy.
"This means increasing our energy imports. We hope that Canadian energy will play a major role in this," Scholz said.
"But the task at hand is much bigger than simply diversifying our energy supply. For us, what lies ahead is nothing less than the biggest transformation of our economy, infrastructure and mobility since the beginning of the industrial revolution."
Scholz said his country is aiming to become climate neutral by 2045, while remaining a world-leading industrialized country.
Cabinet ministers and German business leaders will join Trudeau and Scholz at a hydrogen trade show in Stephenville this evening.
The town's mayor, Tom Rose, said in an interview he believes the location and existing infrastructure make it an ideal location for such a venture, and the area is poised to be "the green energy hub of North America."
Scholz and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, who is in charge of the country's energy file, are visiting Canada this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
-- With a file from Maan Alhmidi in Toronto
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Tears of joy: Dogs cry when reunited with their owners, study finds
A new study has found dogs can tear up when reunited with their human owners.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Canada
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
World
-
South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone
South Korea said Tuesday that Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced, and that it responded with unspecified 'tactical action,' a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away unauthorized foreign aircraft.
-
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
-
Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down
Groups of protesters gathered in Thailand's capital on Tuesday to call for the country's prime minister to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit.
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
Russian opposition leader's allies face charges
Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are under criminal investigation for allegedly spreading fake information about Russia's army, which invaded Ukraine six months ago, one of the accused reported Tuesday.
-
Americans urged to leave Ukraine amid fears of renewed Russian attacks
The U.S. government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities ahead of Ukrainian independence day.
Politics
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Health
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply
A reliance on vaccines in short supply and questions over their best use are hampering efforts to curb the global spread of monkeypox which has hit dozens of countries for the first time, health officials say.
Sci-Tech
-
Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies
Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn't want to halt its reach anytime soon.
Entertainment
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg presents children's series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes'
Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the children: a new animated series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes' on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
Business
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil climbs higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
-
Malaysia ex-PM Najib goes to jail after losing graft appeal
Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak began his 12-year prison sentence Tuesday after losing his final appeal in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and sentence.
Lifestyle
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor
The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.
Sports
-
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
-
Injured Little Leaguer's skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is 'most likely' to return to Utah
Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old's recovery. He will 'most likely' return to Utah after the procedure.
-
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together after a trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines was removed.
Autos
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Tesla raises price of feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000
Tesla is raising the price of its controversial driver-assist feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000.
-
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.