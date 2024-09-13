Politics

    • Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the NATO military alliance would draw itself into war if it allows Ukraine to use donated weapons to make long-range strikes inside Russia.

    His comments come five weeks after Ukrainian forces stormed the border and put parts of Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since the Second World War.

    Trudeau says Canada "fully supports Ukraine using long-range weaponry" to prevent Russian strikes on hospitals and daycares across the country.

    He says Ukraine must win in fighting back against Russia's invasion, or it will encourage other large countries to try absorbing their neighbours.

    In May, Washington began allowing Ukraine to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia, but only for targets near the border being used to attack Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

    "Canada fully supports Ukraine using long-range weaponry to prevent and interdict Russia's continued ability to degrade Ukrainian civilians (and) infrastructure, and mostly to kill innocent civilians in their unjust war," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., on Friday.

    "(Putin) is trying to deeply destabilize the international rules-based order that protects us all, not just in every democracy around the world, but in all countries around the world," Trudeau said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

    — With files from the Associated Press.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News