    • Trudeau says Poilievre 'not able' to unite to defend Canada against Trump threats

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to media outside the House of Commons on Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of being unhelpful in his criticisms when it comes to dealing with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

    Trudeau says there's a long-standing tradition that when the nation comes under threat in some way, Canadians pull together to defend their country.

    But he says it's "increasingly clear" Poilievre is unable to do that.

    Trudeau made the comments about his political rival on the way into question period on Wednesday.

    This comes just a day after Trudeau held a rare meeting with other party leaders to brief them on his recent, surprise visit with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Friday and the government's plan to beef up border security.

    Following that meeting Poilievre said Trudeau has lost control of crucial government files, like the budget and the border, and put Canada in a weak position.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

