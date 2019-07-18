

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is open to proposals from the private sector for a refinery in British Columbia, as a public inquiry into the province's soaring gas prices reviews possible solutions.

The prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is always open to hearing businesses cases and working with people to find solutions so they can pay their bills.

He made the comments in Victoria today following a joint announcement with Premier John Horgan of $79 million to support 118 new transit buses across the province.

Horgan says that while the province wants a transition away from fossil fuel dependence, that transition should be aided by more refined product to give B.C. drivers relief.

Protesters planned to rally ahead of a Liberal fundraiser tonight to call for a stronger federal climate action and criticize Trudeau for his government's approval and purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

But Trudeau told reporters that selling Canadian oil to American markets at a discount won't help the environment, but redirecting some of the profits from the expansion will.