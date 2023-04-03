Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Last month, Canada negotiated a deal with the United States to turn away asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings like Roxham Road, closing a long-standing loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Migrant advocates have warned the new rules would push people to take even greater risks in their efforts to cross the border, like using smugglers and moving to even more remote locations.
A week later, the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River after attempting to make it into the U.S. from Canada by boat.
The prime minister says Canada is welcoming more immigrants than ever, but wants to do it "appropriately," so people aren't putting themselves at risk.
He says Canadians can't have confidence in a system where people are taking risks and hiring criminals to get them across the border.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue went on trial in absentia Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.
Trump indicted: What to know about the case and what's next
Former President Donald Trump's court appearance Tuesday will kick off an intense legal battle for the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. Here's what to know about the hush money investigation, the charges against Trump and the ramifications for his bid to reclaim the presidency.
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Oscar Pistorius' lawyer: 'Mistake' to deny parole, appealing
There was an 'obvious mistake' in the process to deny Oscar Pistorius parole last week and the former Olympic runner is seeking to overturn that decision and have a new hearing to be considered for early release from prison as soon as possible, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday.
AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation
The Assembly of First Nations says it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.
'All Systems Are Go': Montreal production company brings Charlie Brown to life for NASA spectacle
It's official: a Canadian astronaut is going into orbit around the moon in 2024 and now a Montreal company is behind a new production to promote the work of NASA's historic Artemis program.
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music
Shania Twain is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.
'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.
BoC surveys show businesses, consumers gear up for slowdown as economy softens
Businesses and consumers are expecting inflation to slow faster than they previously thought but as high interest rates weigh on the economy, they're also adjusting their finances to account for a slowdown.
Saputo signs deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group
Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.
Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude -- again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again
The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is not getting better. It's actually turning bitter.
Russian athletes set to return in taekwondo at world champs
Russian athletes are set to compete again in taekwondo at next month's world championships, the sport's governing body said Monday.
Peru removed as host of this year's men's Under-17 World Cup
Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended on Sunday.