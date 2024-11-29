Politics

    • Trudeau says no question incoming U.S. president Trump is serious on tariff threat

    Ottawa -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's threats on tariffs should be taken seriously.

    President-elect Trump threatened on social media this week to impose a 25-per-cent import tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico over concerns about border enforcement.

    Trudeau says when Trump makes statements like that, there is no question he plans to carry them out.

    He adds that Canada can take the same approach to working with Trump as it did during his first term as president.

    Such tariffs could deal a sweeping blow not only to the Canadian economy, but American consumers and businesses as well. 

    Trudeau convened a meeting with the premiers this week at their request to discuss the incoming U.S. administration's approach on trade and its concerns about the Canadian border.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

