OTTAWA -- The U.S.-Canada border isn't opening again any time soon if Canada has anything to say about it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will be "many weeks" before the two countries can loosen restrictions that are keeping the frontier closed to all but goods and a small number of essential workers.

That's to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 from crossing back and forth with travellers.

An agreement between Canada and the United States to limit border crossings is due to expire in days.

President Donald Trump says he's eager to start returning to normal life, even as his country grapples with the world's biggest outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.