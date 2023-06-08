Trudeau says kids denied a Pride flag at their schools have one on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA -

Children who do not see a Pride flag at their schools should know one is flying for them on Parliament Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, as he condemned the sharp rise in laws curtailing the rights of transgender people across the United States.

Trudeau hoisted the flag that celebrates the LGBTQ2S+ community at an event where he was joined by MPs from all political parties, marking the eighth time he has done so since being elected to power in 2015.

"We all thought it would get easier after that moment," he said, referring to the first time the flag was raised on the Hill in Ottawa.

"But we've been reminded by a rise in anger, hatred and ignorance and intolerance, that things getting easier is not automatic."

The prime minister echoed other speakers who warned of the discrimination faced by members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, both online and in their daily lives.

It has grown worse in recent years as conservative groups, particularly in the U.S., protest drag queen performances and fight to take away gender-affirming care for transgender people, especially minors.

The speakers underscored that Canada is not immune to such sentiments, with Trudeau saying "transphobia, biphobia, homophobia are all on the rise."

The prime minister said attempts have been made to stop Pride celebrations and over the past few weeks, Canadians have watched as people try to remove books about gender and sexuality from schools.

Trudeau said that is cruel to children who struggle with questions about their identities or live in homes where such questions are not met with love.

The Brandon School Division in southern Manitoba recently voted against a call to remove books with LGBTQ2S+ content from its libraries.

Trudeau also said students are often the ones fighting for the Pride flag to be hoisted at their schools, and in some places, those efforts have been denied.

Such was the case for the York Catholic District School Board, which voted last week against flying the flag outside its main office.

Addressing students who are without a Pride flag, the prime minister said: "I'm here to say even though the flag may not fly at your school, know that it proudly flies here, in your seat of government."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.