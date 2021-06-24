OTTAWA -- A forensic report has found that a series of failures by Iranian authorities set the stage for last year's fatal disaster involving a passenger jet -- "shot down due to their recklessness, incompetence and wanton disregard for human life," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Released Thursday after an eight-month investigation, the report says Iran failed to ensure its air safety or notify airlines about its military activities when it launched a missile strike against a pair of U.S. bases across the border in Iraq hours before the plane was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020.

All 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada. The Tehran-Kyiv route has been a popular first leg of a trip from Iran to Canada.

The report by Jeff Yaworski, former deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, concludes that a surface-to-air missile (SAM) operator misidentified the passenger plane as a "hostile target." It also highlights "command and control failures" that opened the door to disaster.

"Iran's account refuses to analyze the full range of deficiencies in the military sector that played a major role in the downing," the study says.

"While the forensic team found no evidence that the downing of Flight PS752 was premeditated, this in no way absolves Iran of its responsibility for the death of 176 innocent people. Iran is ultimately responsible for the actions it took -- or failed to take -- which led to the shoot-down."

The study, released with a scathing message to Tehran from the prime minister, relies partly on intelligence as well as a report from Iran's civil aviation authority, and comes after the regime blocked Canadian and Ukrainian investigators from a comprehensive on-site analysis.

"It also shows how Iran has covered up information, bulldozed the crash site, providing only a misleading and superficial account of events," Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said Thursday at a virtual news conference.

The analysis comes three months after the federal government rejected outright the Iranian aviation authority's report, which blamed "human error" as the reason why the Iranian military shot down Ukraine International Airlines jetliner minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport en route to Kyiv.

"It places all of the blame on people lower down in the structure, and that is totally unacceptable," Garneau said.

A response group representing Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom delivered a "notice of claim" against Iran on June 3. It lays out expectations around financial compensation for victims' families, a formal apology, returning remains and property to loved ones and proof of measures taken to prevent similar tragedies down the line.

An Iranian reply, which has yet to come, would kick start negotiations, Garneau said. If the regime does not "display good faith," Canada can turn to a dispute resolution mechanism at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency based in Montreal.

"And if that is not satisfactory then we can go to the International Court of Justice," Garneau said. He declined to provide a timeline, saying it is "definitely not years."

The planned process comes as cold comfort to some.

Kourosh Doustshenas, whose 39-year-old fiancee Forough Khadem was among the victims, said he does not have "any faith" that Iran will offer genuine or transparent co-operation.

"It's really painful, it's very frustrating," he said in a phone interview from his home in Winnipeg. "But I'm not sure what else the country can do against a rogue regime like that."

He said that regardless of whether the shoot-down was premeditated, the act and the deficiencies that led to it amount to "criminal negligence" in his eyes. He is calling on Canada to pressure ICAO to condemn Iran.

"My life has been a nightmare since Jan. 8, 2020, And there is not a day gone by that I have not been thinking about her," he said of his partner, an immunologist. "Especially in the horrible, horrible way in which she was killed, along with the other innocent people."

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash, but three days later said the Ukraine-bound Boeing 737-800 was shot down by accident after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. The admission came after video footage on social media appeared to show at least one missile striking the jet.

The disaster unfolded hours after Iran launched missiles into Iraq at two American military bases in retaliation for the U.S. having killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport by order of then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.