Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will speak to Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Kent Hehr about allegations that Hehr made “sexually suggestive” comments to women during his time at the Alberta legislature.

During a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, Trudeau was asked about allegations made against Hehr on social media.

Trudeau responded by saying that it’s “really important to believe and support any woman who comes forward with allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault and that’s exactly what, my government and myself, we do.”

He said he’s “unequivocal” in his support for women who come forward.

“I haven’t yet had the opportunity to speak directly with Kent. I will in the coming hours and we will have more to say before the plane lifts off tonight,” Trudeau said.

Late Wednesday night, a public servant in Alberta tweeted that she was told “to avoid being in an elevator with Kent Hehr” on her first day working at the Alberta legislature. She alleged that Hehr made “verbally sexually suggestive comments” to a number of women, and once told her: “You’re yummy.”

Hehr was an Alberta MLA before he became a federal cabinet minister in the Trudeau government.

CTV News has reached out to Hehr for comment. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.