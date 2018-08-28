

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has been encouraged by what he calls the progress made by Canada's NAFTA partners, particularly on automobiles.

The White House wants Canada to endorse what President Donald Trump has described as the North America Free Trade Agreement's replacement, by the end of the week.

If Canada declines, Trump has threatened to hit his northern neighbour with automotive tariffs that would cause considerable damage to both economies.

Speaking near Montreal today, Trudeau also said he would continue to defend supply management.

That comment came shortly after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Larry Kudlow, the director of the president's National Economic Council, said in separate interviews that concessions from Canada on dairy are essential to getting a three-way deal by Friday.

Trudeau said he looks forward to signing a trade deal as long as it is good for Canada and middle-class Canadians.