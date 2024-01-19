Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does — reflect on his dad
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does in public, which is to reflect on his father.
Trudeau is in Iqaluit to mark the signing of an agreement to hand over powers to the territorial government when it comes to their management of land, fresh water and the resources each contain.
Joining the prime minister on his trip is his youngest child, nine-year-old Hadrien, whom Trudeau pointed out during a signing ceremony before Inuit and other territorial leaders Thursday, reflecting on how his late father brought him to the region as a kid.
Trudeau acknowledged the impact those trips had on his life, saying they "helped shape his love for Canada" and telling a community gathering held after the ceremony that it's not every day he reflects on the legacy of his late father, former Liberal prime minster Pierre Elliott Trudeau.
He is set to meet this morning with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and then take part in what the Prime Minister's Office characterized as "on-the-land activities."
Akeeagok told The Canadian Press in an earlier interview he is asking Ottawa for $250 million to help the territory build more housing to address a severe shortage, which has led to chronic overcrowding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast for the weekend: Snow, freezing rain, extreme cold warnings in effect
Newfoundland is under snow squall warnings Friday, while extreme cold persists in the Prairies. And on Canada's West Coast, residents are bracing for freezing rain and more snow.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
NATO to hold its biggest military exercises since the Cold War
NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
Atlas Air's Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A historic land transfer agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and Canada, a man is charged in connection with the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history and a University of Waterloo scientist makes Time's Best Inventions list. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Canada
-
Forecast for the weekend: Snow, freezing rain, extreme cold warnings in effect
Newfoundland is under snow squall warnings Friday, while extreme cold persists in the Prairies. And on Canada's West Coast, residents are bracing for freezing rain and more snow.
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador has caught thousands of speeders. Now it wants to fine them
A speed camera pilot project in two Newfoundland towns captured 94,000 speeding vehicles. The provincial government is working on creating permanent enforcement.
-
Paul Bernardo's former lawyer hired to defend man charged in murder of Elnaz Hajtamiri
The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has enlisted the same lawyer who represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, Anthony G. Bryant.
-
Ukrainian dancers tour Canada to raise funds and awareness for those back home, as the war soon enters its third year
One of the world's top-ranked ballet companies is currently in Canada, performing in Montreal tonight. The National Ballet of Ukraine consists of 150 dancers, 23 of whom are part of the Canadian tour.
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
World
-
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
-
NATO to hold its biggest military exercises since the Cold War
NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
-
A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot inside Russia causes a massive blaze, officials say
A Ukrainian drone struck an oil storage depot in western Russia on Friday, causing a massive blaze, officials said, as Kyiv’s forces apparently extended their attacks on Russian soil ahead of the war’s two-year anniversary.
-
Israel says it is exhuming bodies in Gaza to determine if they're hostages
Israeli forces severely damaged a cemetery in Khan Younis in southern Gaza earlier this week, exhuming and removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN was part of a search for the remains of hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks.
-
Philippines, Canada sign agreement on defence co-operation
The Philippines and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding on defence co-operation on Friday, a move which Manila's defence minister said could later lead to a troop pact between the two countries.
-
Who are the candidates running in the 2024 U.S. presidential election?
Three Republican candidates are jostling to be their party's presidential nominee for the 2024 general election, while U.S. President Joe Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, and several third-party hopefuls have joined the fray.
Politics
-
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
-
Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does — reflect on his dad
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does in public, which is to reflect on his father.
-
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Health
-
4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say
Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Canadians unhappy with publicly funded mental health, substance use services, survey finds
Mental health services across the country have received 'failing grades' from Canadians, according to a survey from the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health.
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan's first moon lander is aiming for a very small target
Japan's space agency prepares for its first moon landing early Saturday, it's aiming to hit a very small target. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle, is using 'pinpoint landing' technology that promises far greater control than any previous moon landing.
-
Google unveils a new way to search
Mobile users accessing Google on some Android phones will soon be able to circle or highlight items that appear on their smartphone screens to populate more information, and ask complicated or nuanced questions about an image or text.
-
Apple offers rivals access to tap-and-go payment tech to resolve EU antitrust case
Apple has promised to open up its tap-and-go mobile payment system to rivals, the European Union said Friday, as the U.S. tech company seeks to resolve an antitrust case and avoid a fine that potentially could be worth billions.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Ariana DeBose brings gravitas and likability to 'I.S.S.,' a space story that is very much earthbound
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'I.S.S.,' 'Origin' and 'Memory.'
-
'Most incredible experience': Winnipeg woman spends night among celebrities as Emmys seat filler
A Winnipeg woman got the chance to mingle with Hollywood’s A-list after getting selected to be a seat filler at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.
-
Crave tells subscribers they'll need to fork out $2 more per month to avoid ads
Avoiding commercials on the Crave streaming service is about to get a little costlier. Bell Media has told Crave subscribers who use its "premium ad-free" package that they'll now have to pay $22 per month -- an increase of $2.01.
Business
-
Atlas Air's Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
-
Allow CSIS to share intelligence on security threats, business council asks Ottawa
A group representing key Canadian businesses wants legislative changes that would allow Canada's spy agency to share threat intelligence with companies to help them take timely protective measures.
-
We could see the world's 1st trillionaire in the next decade. Here are some of today's richest 1%
The world might see its first trillionaire sooner than you think. And that puts a spotlight on today's richest one per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Someone broke out the skis during Vancouver's snowstorm
When the streets and sidewalks are covered in snow, getting around can require a little creativity.
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
The Burt’s Bees ranch-flavoured lip balm is already sold out
What started as an April Fool’s Day joke ended up as a real-life product popular enough to sell out in a day.
Sports
-
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
-
Post-game handshakes are back in Newfoundland and Labrador amateur hockey
Hockey players in Newfoundland and Labrador are once again allowed to line up and shake hands after their games. Hockey NL, the governing body for amateur hockey in the province, announced Thursday that it had reversed a controversial decision to the custom because it sometimes led to altercations.
-
Djokovic into the 4th round after beating Etcheverry in his 100th Australian Open match
Novak Djokovic is starting to feel better about his health and his game, winning in straight sets Friday for the first time this tournament over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his 100th Australian Open match.
Autos
-
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.