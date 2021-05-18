OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was informed “a number of weeks ago” that an allegation had been made against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, but he did not receive details about what was alleged.

“In regards to this situation, it is being led and followed up appropriately by appropriate authorities and military leadership. In situations like this, those authorities can make the determination to inform me and my office, which they did in this case, a number of weeks ago,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

“As is appropriate, I didn't receive details of what is being alleged, what's going on in terms of the investigation,” Trudeau continued, offering his first public comments about the investigation that was announced on Friday.

On Friday evening, the Department of National Defence announced in a brief statement that Fortin would be stepping away from his role overseeing the delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, “pending the results of a military investigation.”

As CTV News has exclusively reported, according to sources, Fortin is facing a sexual misconduct claim against him that dates back more than 30 years.

In a statement, Fortin’s lawyer Cmdr. Mark Letourneau with the Defence Counsel Services said Sunday that he was not aware of the allegation until CTV News contacted him, and that Fortin “completely denies” any wrongdoing.

Fortin’s lawyer also said that his client was surprised to find out he was the subject of an investigation.

The investigation stems from an allegation brought forward two months ago, sources said, but it’s unclear whether the military police approached him.

Sources have told CTV News that military police received a formal complaint against Fortin in March, alleging a “historical sexual assault.” The incident, sources say, allegedly dates back 32 years to early 1989, when Fortin was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

The sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly, said Fortin is under investigation for allegedly exposing himself before a woman.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is leading this investigation, but what steps they have taken up until now remain confidential. The allegation has not been proven in court.

“This is not an investigation out of my office, or out of the Privy Council. It is being handled by military leadership and the appropriate authorities, so I can't give the more specific answers that you're looking for, but I understand that people have questions and are hopeful that this process is going to be — as I highlighted my desire for it to be — fair, complete, and rigorous,” said the prime minister.

Defence Minsiter Harjit Sajjan’s office told CTV News on Sunday that Sajjan was advised on Friday Fortin had stepped aside, by the acting chief of defence staff.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been under increased scrutiny in recent months due to misconduct allegations against several high-ranking commanders, former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, both of whom deny any wrongdoing.

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Kevin Gallagher.