Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get into it with Poilievre in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "can't wait" to get back to Ottawa to get into it with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons, he said Wednesday as he made the case to his own party to put up a united front against the Conservatives.
The three-day Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., was Trudeau's first chance to address his MPs as a group since they lost a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto to the Conservatives.
The loss led to a fractious summer punctuated by calls inside and outside of caucus for a new leader.
The focus of the gathering has been to reunite the party and turn their focus to the Tories.
"I can't wait to continue getting into it this fall with Poilievre, whose perspective is cuts are the only way forward," Trudeau told reporters outside the closed-door meeting Wednesday.
Before the meeting began, Quebec Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès told Radio-Canada that while she supports Trudeau as leader, she has heard from constituents who are adamant the prime minister needs to go.
Despite grumblings before the retreat, Liberals who spoke publicly on the sidelines of the meetings have, so far, expressed positivity about their party's approach to the coming election year.
Trudeau says there is a diversity of opinions within the caucus about the approach, and even about his leadership, but he maintained that he's focused on the things his government is doing for Canadians.
"The reality is, all of us are focused on what to do to make sure that Canadians are being supported, are feeling confident about the future," Trudeau said.
The latest survey from polling firm Leger suggests the Conservatives' vast lead over the Liberals is holding steady, with about 45 per cent of decided voters saying they would cast a ballot for the Tories, compared to 25 per cent for the Liberals.
The Liberals will face their next test in just a few days with two more critical byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg.
Trudeau says people in those byelections, and in the next national election, will have to choose between Poilievre's plan to cut services and the Liberal plan to invest in Canada.
"All byelections are important, but all byelections are also a moment for Canadians to express their concerns but also their ambitions for the future," Trudeau said in French.
He said Liberals are working really hard in the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, which was held by former justice minister David Lametti since Trudeau took power in 2015.
"Do they want cuts, like Mr. Poilievre is proposing? Or do they believe when we have one of the best financial outlooks in the world, we should put it in service to investments in Canadians," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg
The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup that revealed plenty about their plans for America's future, if elected. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
An iconic Winston Churchill photograph, once stolen and replaced with a fake in Ottawa, has been found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
Youth mental health worse, especially among girls, pandemic-spanning survey shows
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in B.C. homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
'I'm gobsmacked': Reactions to N.B. premier's pledge to halt approval of more safe injection sites
The head of New Brunswick's only safe injection site said she's very concerned after Premier Blaine Higgs pledged to not approve any more safe injection sites and to consult with communities about existing sites, if re-elected.
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
Police charge eight suspects following investigation into $3M GTA auto theft ring
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
Calgary's August hailstorm caused $2.8B in damage: IBC
There have been almost $2.8 billion in claims made because of a severe hailstorm in Calgary this past August, making it the second-costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus and politics in view
With presidential candidates looking on, some 9/11 victims’ relatives appealed to them Wednesday for accountability as the U.S. marked an anniversary laced with election-season politics.
Top U.S. and U.K. diplomats pledge almost US$1.5B in additional aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
The top U.S. and British diplomats underscored their commitment to Ukraine in its war with Russia during a joint trip Wednesday to Kyiv as Ukrainian officials pressured the West to allow them to use long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.
Harris-Trump U.S. presidential debate offers different visions for America's future
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made their case to American voters during a debate in Philadelphia, during which the Democratic U.S. vice president and former Republican U.S. president laid out different visions for America's future.
From convict to combatant, Ukraine enlists prisoners to fight Russian forces
Lurking in the bushes near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine is a unit of men who have two things in common: The short amount of time they have served defending their nation and time spent behind bars.
Singh to talk policy priorities at second day of NDP caucus retreat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to have more to share today about the progressive policies his team intends to prioritize, and his red lines, when Parliament resumes next week.
PHAC explains reason for pulling COVID-19 vaccines before new ones approved
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it asked provinces to get rid of existing COVID-19 vaccines to avoid confusion with new formulations that will have the same drug identification number.
Spacewalking is the new domain of the rich as billionaire attempts first private spacewalk
First came space tourism. Now comes an even bigger thrill for the monied masses: spacewalking.
James Earl Jones' Darth Vader voice lives on through AI. Voice actors see promise and peril in that
Over the course of an acting career that spanned more than six decades, James Earl Jones' voice became an indelible piece of his work as a performer.
Apple's new AirPods are also hearing aids. Can they really save you thousands of dollars?
During its glossy product announcement event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new role for its latest AirPods Pro model: medical device.
Justin Timberlake to enter plea to lesser charge in DWI case
Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced and single
A Florida judge has declared Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced and single, signing off on a confidential agreement reached between the two.
What to know about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris
Music superstar Taylor Swift has officially launched her Kamala Harris era.
Trump Media slumps as bets on Harris victory rise after presidential debate
Shares of Republican candidate Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social slumped 14 per cent in busy trading on Wednesday as betting odds of a win for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris grew after a combative U.S. presidential debate.
Campbell's wants to say goodbye to the 'soup' in its name, it isn't the first to make the change
Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name at an annual meeting of investors on Tuesday.
U.S. regulator fines TD Bank US$28M for faulty consumer reports
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.
Givenchy names Sarah Burton, designer of Princess of Wales' wedding dress, new creative director
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Resources are out there for LGBTQ2S+ travellers looking to stay safe
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Huge payout expected for a rare coin bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team's stadium.
Nearly half of women fans in England and Wales suffer sexist abuse at soccer matches
Close to half of women soccer fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday.
Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned after trying to buy cocaine at the Paris Olympics
Australian hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by his country's sport governing body after attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned N.S. business marks milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Bachman Turner Overdrive Way: City recommends honorary name change to Winnipeg road
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
