Trudeau says G20 leaders' statement on Ukraine is not strong enough
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the final leaders' statement from the G20 summit in Brazil is not strong enough on the war in Ukraine.
He is also expressing some concern about the impact U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House will have on global support for Ukraine.
Russia is a member of the G20 but President Vladimir Putin has not attended a leaders' summit since before Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.
That year the G20 leaders' final statement condemned Russia's actions and demanded it withdraw from Ukraine.
A year later the leaders' summit ended with watered-down language about the war, and the final statement from Brazil today was even shorter and did not mention Russia at all.
Trudeau says Canada and other G7 nations and "advanced economies" wanted a much stronger statement against the "illegal invasion of Ukraine" but the G20 has broader perspectives.
"No it's not strong enough for me," he said.
Trump and his allies have criticized America's financial support for Ukraine and there are concerns the Republicans, who will soon have full control of the White House and Congress, will drastically scale back American backing of Ukraine.
Some of Trump's allies heavily criticized outgoing President Joe Biden after he authorized this week Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to attack inside Russia.
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and Utah Sen. Mike Lee were among those who accused Biden of trying to start "world war three."
Trudeau and Biden discussed Ukraine in a half-hour-long bilateral meeting in Brazil on Monday and Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada stands behind Biden's decision.
"I have for months now talked about how important it is to degrade the capacity of the Russian military to strike into Ukraine with impunity because Ukraine hasn't been able to strike on factories and military production sites in Russia," Trudeau said in a press conference from Rio de Janeiro today.
"We have called for that for a while. So I think it's a good thing that the United States has done that and other partners are doing that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.
Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Thousands of U.K. farmers descend on Parliament to protest a tax they say will ruin family farms
With banners, bullhorns, toy tractors and an angry message, thousands of British farmers descended on Parliament on Tuesday to protest a tax hike they say will deal a 'hammer blow' to struggling family farms.
Family hasn't heard from Hawaii woman in over a week after she misses flight to New York
It’s been more than a week since Hannah Kobayashi missed a flight connection in Los Angeles. After a series of suspicious texts from her phone, the 30-year-old Hawaii woman has gone silent – and her family is desperately trying to find her.
'Kissing the ring?' MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts meet with Trump to reopen lines of communication
MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, fierce critics of President-elect Donald Trump, say they travelled to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with him to reopen lines of communication that would better serve their morning show viewers.
Trump says he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary
President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
-
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Ontario proposes fix to issue of dwindling long-term care cultural admissions
Ontario is proposing a pilot project to tweak long-term care priority rules in order to address a problem of declining and mismatched admissions to the province's cultural homes.
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
Forget driverless cars. One company wants autonomous helicopters to spray crops and fight fires
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Toronto poet-novelist Anne Michaels appealed for 'unity' in Canada's arts community on Monday night as she accepted the Giller Prize, an award boycotted by several prominent Canadian authors over its sponsors' ties to Israel.
Dave Coulier debuts shaved head with a little help from his friend John Stamos
As Dave Coulier continues to go through cancer treatment, he is getting some support from his friend John Stamos.
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Associated Press to lay off 8 per cent of staff
The Associated Press said on Monday it would lay off about 8 per cent of its workforce as it looks to modernize its operations and products.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
National Park badges surface at Point Pelee after nearly 100 years
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Huge Grey Cup 50/50 ticket goes unclaimed
The Grey Cup celebrations may not be over yet. A lucky fan may be sitting on a 50/50 ticket worth $434,405.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Pedestrian hospitalized following crash in Port Coquitlam
One person is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam on Sunday.
Alberta health minister holding town halls on recent restructuring
Alberta's health minister will hold the first of three telephone town halls on Tuesday morning to explain recent changes to the health system.
-
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Gleichen, Alta.: RCMP
A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta., on Monday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING Cybersecurity experts warning of scams 'in overdrive' for Taylor Swift tickets
Cybersecurity experts are warning of a surge in scams as parents across the country look for tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert.
Synthetic skating rink to be built in ByWard Market this week
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
Driver stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa tells officer speedometer was set for miles per hour, OPP says
A driver stopped for speeding on Highway 416 in Ottawa told the officer the speedometer was set to miles per hour, according to police.
Group to file lawsuit over lack of consultation on bike paths
A group of frustrated citizens is taking the City of Montreal to court over what they say is a lack of consultation regarding bike paths.
The Canadiens hold off Connor McDavid and the Oilers in a 3-0 win
Goalie Samuel Montembeault stopped all 30 pucks he faced and the Montreal Canadiens recorded one of their biggest wins of the season, 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at the Bell Centre.
Alberta auditor general flags lack of information on province's affordable housing
Alberta's auditor general says the province isn't demonstrating how it's ensuring its affordable housing is safe.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Nova Scotia wells running dry as drought conditions persist in region
A drought that has created the need to limit water use in parts of Halifax is being felt elsewhere, where wells are running dry.
N.B. RCMP seek public's help in locating man wanted on arrest warrant
The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.
BREAKING Reports of male armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public about a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
Here's what highways are reporting as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
It's official: Regina's next mayor, city council sworn in Monday night
Regina's next mayor and city council council have been officially sworn-in to office.
Police looking for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from the Pinedale Drive area of Kitchener.
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store
Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.
Sask. father calls for justice for his son, killed by alleged drunk driver
A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son, who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.
Sask. charities hope to minimize loss of mail-in donations amid postal strike
As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
Four London councillors join coalition against using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Forty-one municipal councillors across Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 slows drive for commuters
Traffic along Highway 400 through Innisfil was slow-going during rush hour Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes.
Military aircraft relocation hits turbulence
Local Air Force veterans helped move a decommissioned airframe out of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden to the former site of the RCAFA 441 Huronia Wing on Monday, but the trip did not go as smoothly as planned.
Popular comedian to bring standup tour to Casino Rama Resort
Casino Rama Resort has added another standup comedian to its winter entertainment lineup who is sure to draw plenty of attention.
Walker Road reopens after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash, but have since reopened it.
Most systems restored at University of Windsor after power outage
A post to social media says power and internet access have been restored. The Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library and CAW Student Centre will open for regular hours today.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
Police search for federal offender with ties to Thunder Bay
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
Program helps Sault family become homeowners
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.