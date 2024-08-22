Trudeau says feds 'on it' as Canada's biggest railways grind to a halt, vows more to say 'shortly'
Pressure is mounting for federal intervention as Canada's two biggest railways grind to an unprecedented halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will have more to say "shortly" on what it's doing "to make sure that the right solution is found quickly for the economy."
"We're taking it so seriously. The minister is engaged directly. We are not taking this lightly, obviously, because Canadians across the country are worried about it," Trudeau said Thursday in Sherbrooke, Que. in front of a manufacturer that will be impacted if the shutdown continues much longer.
"That's something that is an impact right across the country, from workers, to businesses, to farmers, to consumers, who are going to be impacted. That's why we are on this," Trudeau said.
Unable to reach a deal, the Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) locked out their workers early Thursday morning in a first-ever simultaneous work stoppage. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has issued a strike notice at CPKC but not at CN.
In a statement Thursday morning, CN said that "without an agreement or binding arbitration, CN has no choice but to finalize a safe and orderly shutdown and proceed with a lockout."
The union, meanwhile, said that after months of "good-faith negotiations," safety-related issues remain its focus.
"Neither CN nor CPKC has relented on their push to weaken protections around rest periods and scheduling, increasing the risk of fatigue-related safety issues," Teamsters Canada's statement reads.
"CN also continues to demand a forced relocation scheme, which could see workers ordered to move across the country, tearing families apart in the process."
Speaking to reporters earlier, Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the fastest way to get workers back to work, is through a negotiated agreement.
"That is also the best possible outcome for the appropriate relationship that needs to take place over the years between the unions and the two businesses," Duclos said.
According to the Railway Association of Canada, the critical transport lines impacted by the shutdown carry more than $1 billion worth of goods each day.
More than 32,000 rail commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are also affected, as regional transit authorities have select commuter lines that run on CPKC tracks.
Contract talks are ongoing Thursday in Montreal and Calgary, as picket lines go up.
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon's office says he continues to follow the matter closely and is "in meetings all day on this extremely important situation." Late last night he told CTV News that the issues between the two sides "remained significant."
What can the feds do now?
Criticized for not acting to prevent the shutdown, there are ongoing calls from big business groups and impacted industries for the federal government to step in, either through enacting labour code provisions referring the dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board for binding arbitration, or back-to-work legislation.
Back-to-work-legislation would require the federal government to recall Parliament, which is currently on a summer break until mid-September. The minority Liberals would also have to secure support for the legislation from another political party, a prospect that right now is uncertain.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reiterated Thursday his party's longstanding opposition to back-to-work legislation.
Appearing alongside some of the more than 9,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers, Singh said he doesn't want to see any federal interference. In his view, Trudeau would be rewarding the "bad behaviour" of "the big bosses."
"They know we will not support any interference, not just back-to-work legislation,” Singh said. “If it comes to Parliament, we will be voting against it. We will oppose it. We will make it very clear we're the only ones, the only party that will always stand in solidarity with working people."
"We should always negotiate fairly, put pressure on getting a fairly-negotiated solution, but never force the workers back."
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet told CTV News ahead of the lockout that he did not support federal intervention yet, but he did not rule out that possibility in the future depending on the impacts.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is trying to court working-class voters – and backed the Liberals' recent anti-scab law – has yet to respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says feds 'on it' as Canada's biggest railways grind to a halt, vows more to say 'shortly'
Pressure is mounting for federal intervention as Canada's two biggest railways grind to an unprecedented halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will have more to say 'shortly' on what it's doing 'to make sure that the right solution is found quickly for the economy.'
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots say they have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
Edible or not? Alicia Silverstone's misstep shows how toxic lookalikes can fool you
Alicia Silverstone worried fans this week when she posted a TikTok clip of herself nibbling a poisonous berry she found along a sidewalk on a trip to England. The “Clueless” actor said she thought the fruit might have been a tomato, but realized it wasn’t after a couple bites revealed an off-tasting, peppery flavor.
Gilma becomes a powerful Category 3 hurricane and is forecast to strengthen as it stays at sea
Gilma strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane Thursday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days while staying away from land.
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
Railway work stoppage could spark new boil water advisories within days, industry spokesperson says
Supply chain disruptions brought on by this week's railway work stoppages could give rise to new boil water advisories across Canada, a chemicals industry spokesperson says.
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
This movie trailer was recalled amid revelations that critics' quotes were made up
Lionsgate recalled its new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Wednesday amid revelations that critics' quotes were fabricated.
Canada
-
Railway work stoppage could spark new boil water advisories within days, industry spokesperson says
Supply chain disruptions brought on by this week's railway work stoppages could give rise to new boil water advisories across Canada, a chemicals industry spokesperson says.
-
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
-
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
-
Crown wants closed-door hearings in lawsuit of Canadian who was detained in Sudan
The Crown wants at least six current and former security officials to testify behind closed doors in the lawsuit of a Montreal man who was detained in Sudan — a move the man's lawyer calls a serious infringement of the open court principle.
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
Bisexual man in GTA facing deportation in four days makes desperate plea to stay in Canada
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
World
-
Australian penguin Sphen, one half of famed same-sex couple, dies at 11 years old
Sphen, the elder partner in a world famous same-sex penguin couple celebrated in Australian schoolbooks and an annual gay rights parade, has died at 11 years old, a Sydney aquarium said on Thursday.
-
Democratic convention ends Thursday with the party's new standard bearer, Kamala Harris
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris closes out the Democratic National Convention Thursday night when she accepts her party's historic presidential nomination and seizes one of her few remaining opportunities to appeal to an audience of millions.
-
Venezuela's Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s claims that he won presidential election
Venezuela's Supreme Court has backed President Nicolas Maduro’s claims that he won last month’s election and said voting tallies published online showing he lost by a landslide were forged.
-
Chicago police say they're ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests
Chicago police said Thursday that they are not changing any of their tactics and are ready for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, after a peaceful march that resulted in no injuries or arrests.
-
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.
-
3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, N.Y. police say
A man and woman were charged with manslaughter in western New York on Thursday after they left their three-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled, authorities said.
Politics
-
Trudeau says feds 'on it' as Canada's biggest railways grind to a halt, vows more to say 'shortly'
Pressure is mounting for federal intervention as Canada's two biggest railways grind to an unprecedented halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will have more to say 'shortly' on what it's doing 'to make sure that the right solution is found quickly for the economy.'
-
Global Affairs Canada 'very proud' of $9M NYC condo purchase, says consul general Tom Clark didn't influence
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
-
Conservative MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Health
-
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
-
Harmless or triggering? What dietitians have to say on the food eating videos known as mukbangs
As mukbangs grow in popularity, dietitians are expressing concern about the potential impact of this trend on its audience.
-
Fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids, U.S. report says
A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.
Sci-Tech
-
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
-
A robot's attempt to get a sample of the melted fuel at Japan's damaged nuclear reactor is suspended
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
-
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Entertainment
-
Disney names Gorman to chair its succession planning committee
Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman will lead Disney’s search for a successor to Bob Iger, two years after the company’s longtime leader came out of retirement following a rocky transition to his hand-picked replacement.
-
'It Ends With Us' actor Brandon Sklenar addresses online 'negativity' after backlash related to the film
'It Ends With Us' actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the online discourse surrounding the release and promotion of the new movie.
-
Edible or not? Alicia Silverstone's misstep shows how toxic lookalikes can fool you
Alicia Silverstone worried fans this week when she posted a TikTok clip of herself nibbling a poisonous berry she found along a sidewalk on a trip to England. The “Clueless” actor said she thought the fruit might have been a tomato, but realized it wasn’t after a couple bites revealed an off-tasting, peppery flavor.
Business
-
Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways
Bargaining between workers and the country's two largest railways is set to resume Thursday morning after breaking off shortly before midnight -- a deadline that left workers locked out by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City in their first-ever simultaneous work stoppage.
-
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots say they have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
-
Disney names Gorman to chair its succession planning committee
Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman will lead Disney’s search for a successor to Bob Iger, two years after the company’s longtime leader came out of retirement following a rocky transition to his hand-picked replacement.
Lifestyle
-
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever
Beginning Thursday, the fall favourite beverage returns to U.S. and Canada menus — two days earlier than in 2023.
-
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
-
Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
Sports
-
'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik will join 'Dancing With the Stars'
Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy” — will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
-
Canada's Pendrith finds groove in late summer, just in time for PGA Tour playoffs
Taylor Pendrith has always been able to find his groove as summer winds down. This year, it's made him the top Canadian in the PGA Tour's playoffs.
-
Nelly Korda looks to rediscover unbeatable form in Women's British Open at the home of golf
One of the greatest winning streaks in the history of women’s golf sure has come to end heading into this week’s British Open — the fifth and final major of the year.
Autos
-
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
-
Ford changes EV plans, will delay pickup truck, axe three-row SUV
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
Local Spotlight
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence movie among major productions filming in Calgary
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-in celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of protection added to 164-year-old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After multiple open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Montreal boy ready to hit Grade Six running
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
-
West Coast Express trains suspended as railways lock out workers
The much-feared shutdown of Canada's two major railways is now underway, affecting commuters on the West Coast Express train between downtown Vancouver and Mission, B.C.
-
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
Toronto
-
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots say they have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
Calgary
-
Record-breaking number of first-year students moving into U of C residence in fall 2024
The University of Calgary says the number of first-year students moving to campus this fall is the highest number yet.
-
Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways
Bargaining between workers and the country's two largest railways is set to resume Thursday morning after breaking off shortly before midnight -- a deadline that left workers locked out by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City in their first-ever simultaneous work stoppage.
-
Citizens petitioning Ottawa to finish twinning Highway 1 in Yoho National Park
A group of citizens is petitioning the federal government to finish twinning Highway 1 through Yoho National Park to improve safety.
Ottawa
-
Police target illegal drug trade in Ottawa and Quebec, seizing $2.7 million worth of drugs
Eleven people are facing charges and $2.7 million worth of illegal substances were seized during an investigating targeting drug traffickers supplying illegal drugs in the Ottawa area and into Quebec, according to police.
-
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
-
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
The "value-based no name store" will help customers "save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.
Montreal
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
Montreal ranks sixth highest in national gas price report
According to a new report, Montreal and Quebec remain in the middle of the pack when it comes to gas prices and taxes, but one organization would like more done to reduce the cost for consumers at the pump.
-
Searches linked to a stolen vehicle ring carried out on the island of Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) conducted searches on Thursday morning in the Greater Montreal area in connection with a stolen vehicle export ring.
Edmonton
-
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
-
Imperial Oil fined $50K over Kearl wastewater leak
Imperial Oil is being penalized by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), after the agency released its first findings from the ongoing investigation into the Kearl Mine site.
-
Pilot killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border: RCMP
One person was killed in a plane crash in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
-
Horse killed in pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP
A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Will start feeling the pressure': How the rail strike could impact Manitobans
More than 9,000 railway workers have been locked out Thursday by Canada's two largest rail companies – Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd – bringing freight traffic to a halt. As Canadians wait to hear what's next in this saga that is centred on union negotiations, many are wondering how this will impact their day-to-day lives.
-
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
-
Some tenants returning after flood at downtown Winnipeg apartment building
Some tenants have now returned to a downtown apartment building following significant flooding earlier in the week.
Regina
-
'An explicit endorsement': Regina city council votes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
-
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
-
'It's become a burden': Longstanding Moose Jaw business to auction off items before shuttering
An iconic business in Moose Jaw for the last six decades, CanaDay's Apparel Ltd. is shutting its doors and holding a massive auction for all its assets as the owners say running the company has become too expensive.
Kitchener
-
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
-
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
Waterloo Regional Police said there are no suspicious or criminal concerns after skeletal remains were found at a construction site in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
-
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
-
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
London
-
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
-
Residents wary about townhouse proposal near Hamilton and Gore roads
Some residents in an east London subdivision are nervous about a new townhouse proposal that would be built near their backyard property lines.
-
Federal funds help London ice rinks combat climate change
A joint investment by the federal government and City of London will replace the natural gas powered refrigeration plant at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.
Barrie
-
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
-
Police and K9 Unit unsuccessful in catching man suspected of hit and run
Barrie police are on the hunt for a man suspected of fleeing from a crash in Barrie’s north end Wednesday.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Windsor
-
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
-
$300,000 copper theft under investigation in Amherstburg
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a large amount of copper wire was stolen from an Amherstburg business.
-
Sports Illustrated writers like Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl chances
The Detroit Lions organization is getting a boost from Sports Illustrated.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
-
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
-
'A huge impact': Lethbridge groups fundraising at Whoop-Up Days
Plenty of people and businesses are taking part in this year's Whoop-Up Days and some local non-profits and organizations are also raising money.
-
'It's fun being creative': Whoop-Up Days inspired food menu launches
Those taking in the food at this year’s Whoop-Up Days festival can expect to see a few different items on the menu.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Cocaine, meth, heroin, stun gun seized in northwestern Ont. drug bust
Three people in Marathon, Ont., have been charged with drug and weapons offences after police raided a residence in the community on Wednesday.
-
Six new forest fires reported Wednesday in the northeast
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
-
Consumption site ban will lead to more deaths, northern official say
Northern officials say safe consumption services are still needed to keep patients alive and connect them to treatment.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.