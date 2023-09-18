Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.

"Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said, addressing the House of Commons about an "extremely serious matter," after informing the opposition party leaders.

"Canada is a rule of law country, the protection of our citizens in defence of our sovereignty are fundamental. Our top priorities have therefore been one, that our law enforcement and security agencies ensure the continued safety of all Canadians. And two, that all steps be taken to hold perpetrators of this murder to account."

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also announced that Canada would be expelling a "key Indian diplomat" and said Canada "expects India to fully collaborate with us and ultimately to get to the bottom of this."

Nijjar had been a long-time advocate of the Khalistan movement, which calls for an independent homeland for Sikhs in India's Punjab region. The Sikh leader was gunned down outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., on June 18.

Nijjar's death had sparked protests from the Sikh community across Canada, with many accusing the Indian government of orchestrating the killing and even going as far as holding posters that refer to Indian diplomats as "killers."

Last week, Trudeau was in India attending the G20, where there were signs of diplomatic tensions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trudeau told the House he "personally and directly" brought up allegations to Modi when they met. Modi's office, meanwhile, said India has "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada."

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.

"In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the Government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter. I also expect it to reiterate that its position on extra-judicial operations in another country is clearly and unequivocally in line with international law."

CTV News has reached out to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.