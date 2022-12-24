Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Trudeau says in his annual Christmas address that it's the season when life slows down and "Christmas movies, including Die Hard, are on repeat."
But he says that 2022 was a challenging year and acknowledges that for some, the holidays won't be easy.
This holiday season marks a return to more normalcy for millions of Canadians who no longer have to navigate holiday travel and family gatherings under COVID-19 health restrictions.
Trudeau asks that as people to prepare to see extended family members who they "haven't seen in so long" to remember "how fortunate we are to live in a country of peace."
He says this Christmas, his thoughts will be with members of the military and health professionals who are working over the holidays -- Canadians who he says "go the extra mile to make our country a better place."
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
There is a complex, counterintuitive relationship between rising global temperatures and the likelihood of increasingly intense snowstorms across Canada, scientists explain.
-
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
-
Tunisia's political experiment threatens economic collapse
Tunisia's increasingly authoritarian president appears determined to upend the country's political system. The strategy is not only threatening a democracy once seen as a model for the Arab world, experts say it is also sending the economy toward a tailspin.
-
'A sight of absolute devastation': 8 killed as truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa
A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday, officials said.
-
Serial Killer dubbed 'The Serpent,' who murdered Canadian, arrives in France from Nepal
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison.
-
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural centre in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated.
-
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
-
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
-
Good riddance: Most Canadians feel 2022 was worse than 2021, poll suggests
Many Canadians will be saying 'good riddance' to 2022 as it draws to a close, a new poll suggests, with more people comparing it unfavourably to 2021 than saying it was a better year.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.