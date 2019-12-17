OTTAWA -- OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most senior communications staffer Kate Purchase is leaving the Prime Minister's Office.

Purchase, who was Trudeau's executive director of communications and planning, will be taking a position with Microsoft as a senior director.

In a tweet she said it was "bittersweet" to announce her departure.

"It's been a wild and inspiring ride," she said.

Purchase has been Trudeau's top communicator for years, from the lead up to and during the 2015 campaign and through the Liberal's last mandate.

During the fall federal election campaign she took on the title of chief content strategist for the national campaign.

In an interview with CTV Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme on Monday, Trudeau cited communications as an area in which his government could improve.

"I think one of the things that we look at is, we were able to do an awful lot of really, really big things during our first four years. And we weren't always able to get that message out," Trudeau said. "We weren't always able to have Canadians notice and understand the things we did, often because of things that we also did that took up more bandwidth."

The prime minister said in that interview that going forward his focus is on "how we can really dig in on the substance of what we're doing and reassure Canadians."