Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
Nathalie Drouin told the House of Commons national security committee today there was an effort to work with the Indian government to ensure accountability.
On Oct. 14, the RCMP said Indian diplomats and consular officials were persons of interest in cases of extortion, coercion and violence, including murder, that targeted Canadian citizens.
Drouin says a meeting was held with Prime Minister Narenda Modi's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, in Singapore two days earlier.
Drouin says the decision was made to go public when it became evident the Indian government would not co-operate with Canada on proposed accountability measures.
The RCMP said it took the extraordinary step of talking publicly about ongoing investigations because of threats to public safety.
The same day as the RCMP news conference, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Canada was expelling the Indian high commissioner and five other diplomats.
The Indian government denies the allegations and has expelled six Canadian diplomats.
Drouin told the committee that Canada has evidence the Indian government first gathered information on Indian nationals in Canada through diplomatic channels and proxies.
She said the information was then passed along to the government in New Delhi, which allegedly works with Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal network.
Bishnoi is currently in prison in India, but Drouin said his vast criminal network has been linked to homicides, assassination plots, coercion and other violent crimes in Canada.
Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer said this reinforces "whispers" that have existed in the Sikh community for years and described the situation as something out of a Bollywood movie.
Drouin is appearing at the committee alongside RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and CSIS director Daniel Rogers.
Both Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Joly are expected to appear at future meetings as the study continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist 'joke' on air
CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.
Canada
-
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
-
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.
-
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
-
Canadian postal workers could strike before the holidays
Canada Post workers overwhelmingly supported a strike mandate Monday, with workers potentially walking off the job on Nov. 3 if no deal is reached.
-
3 resignations in Quebec youth protection linked to sexual assault investigation
Opposition parties in Quebec City are calling for an emergency debate after more allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between staff in youth protection (DPJ) and minors.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
World
-
opinion
opinion Five things to watch for between now and U.S. election day
With U.S. election day now a week away, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights five pertinent issues to watch for as the curtain comes down on this dramatic and spellbinding drama.
-
Trump says his New York rally, marked by crude and racist insults, 'was like a lovefest'
Donald Trump on Tuesday called his rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, an event marked by crude and racist insults by several speakers, a 'lovefest.'
-
An explosion of fireworks injures more than 150 people at a temple in India
A huge explosion of fireworks injured more than 150 people at a religious festival in a temple in southern India, a report said Tuesday.
-
Mother crashes car through Australian school fence, killing a child and injuring 4 others
A mother collecting a child crashed a car through a Melbourne school fence on Tuesday, fatally injuring one child and leaving four others seriously hurt, police said.
-
Pope's child protection board urges transparency from Vatican sex abuse office and compensation
Pope Francis' child protection board called Tuesday for victims of clergy sexual abuse to have greater access to information about their cases and the right to compensation, in the first-ever global assessment of the Catholic Church's efforts to address the crisis.
-
CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist 'joke' on air
CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
Politics
-
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
-
Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
-
Special interlocutor calls for 20-year probe into missing Indigenous children
A final report into missing children and unmarked graves at residential schools is calling on the federal government to create an Indigenous-led national commission with a 20-year mandate to investigate missing and disappeared Indigenous children.
Health
-
Colorado teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald's Quarter Pounders
A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.
-
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
-
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Sci-Tech
-
'Halloween comet' breaks apart after flying close to the sun
A recently discovered comet that some stargazers had hoped to see during Halloween week has disintegrated before the day of ghosts and ghouls.
-
Critical Antarctica glacier appears to be smoking in rare view from space
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
-
'This work is critical': First-of-its-kind facility dedicated to marine animal autopsies opens in N.S.
A first-of-its kind facility for Atlantic Canada dedicated to marine animal autopsies and sampling is opening in Seaforth, N.S.
Entertainment
-
Teri Garr, the offbeat comic actor of 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died
Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star of such favourites as 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died. She was 79.
-
Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery
A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.
-
Shawn Mendes says he's still figuring out his sexuality
Shawn Mendes took some time during his concert in Colorado on Monday to address a personal topic.
Business
-
StatCan latest wealth survey shows stark disparity between homeowners, renters
Statistics Canada's latest financial security survey shows a stark disparity between the wealth of homeowners and renters, even as it fails to capture the true scale what's owned by Canada's richest families.
-
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming tops China's rich list
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming tops the list of China's richest people, according to the Hurun Research Institute, although many of them have seen their net worth plunge over the past year.
-
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Haunted Canada? Here are the country's scariest town names
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
-
'It's pretty cool': 7-year-old Leafs fan's Halloween costume gets Auston Matthews shoutout
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan's Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.
-
Students discover and publish unexpected proof for 2,000-year-old mathematical theory
Louisiana students Ne'Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson wowed their teachers in 2022 when they discovered a new way to prove the 2000-year-old Pythagorean theorem in response to a bonus question in a high school math contest. But that was only the beginning.
Sports
-
Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 4 of the World Series.
-
'It's pretty cool': 7-year-old Leafs fan's Halloween costume gets Auston Matthews shoutout
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan's Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
Autos
-
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
-
Teen charged for driving nearly 200 km/h in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Local Spotlight
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that seriously injured pedestrian: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say a driver that hit a pedestrian Monday night is believed to have been impaired by alcohol.
-
'Heartbreaking': B.C. rescuers free injured, malnourished sea lion from fishing net
Rescuers with the Vancouver Aquarium freed a sea lion last week from what they say was one of the worst entanglements they’ve ever encountered.
Toronto
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
-
Toronto is the 'rattiest' city in Canada again, but 7 other Ontario spots squeaked into the list
A pest control company ranked the 'rattiest' cities and boroughs across Canada, and Toronto continues to reign supreme.
Calgary
-
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
-
Alberta businesses in favour of clearer rules on tipping, taxes on tips
Many Canadian restaurants owners say the government needs to come up with specific rules for tipping that are 'clear and transparent' for employees and customers alike, a new survey suggests.
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta applying to be exempted from federal carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
Ottawa
-
Woman charged in stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested.
-
Advocates calling for transparency, oversight amid investigation into eastern Ontario cat rescue
Advocates are calling on the province for more transparency and oversight as the investigation continues into an eastern Ontario cat rescue accused of abuse, neglect and falsifying medical records.
-
O-Train running in Ottawa’s east end after crews ‘chipped away’ loose concrete in St. Laurent Station tunnel
The O-Train opened in Ottawa’s east end in time for the afternoon commute, after crews chipped away some loose concrete on the south side of the tunnel at St. Laurent Station.
Montreal
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
-
Quebec says private colleges are selling citizenship. The data tells another story
Quebec wants to cut its share of international students to ease housing pressure and protect the French language, but a recent uptick in study permits has mostly gone to people from francophone countries where the province has explicitly sought to attract more students.
-
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
Edmonton
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta applying to be exempted from federal carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
-
Edmonton-raised filmmaker to make next movie with A24
Kyle Edward Ball, the writer and director of horror flick Skinamarink, will make his next movie with A24, the company behind Everything Everywhere All At Once and Hereditary.
Atlantic
-
N.S. PCs vow to remove Halifax bridge tolls; Liberals unveil plan to lower grocery prices
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties were on the campaign trail Tuesday after Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called a snap election over the weekend.
-
Community awaits answers in death of Halifax Walmart employee found in store oven
The family of a Halifax Walmart employee who was found dead inside an oven in the store is still waiting for answers more than a week after her death.
-
Digby, N.S., man arrested after border agents seize child sex doll
A 43-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after border agents seized a child sex doll from Japan earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
-
Escaped prisoner captured at airport: Manitoba RCMP
An inmate who escaped from a Manitoba jail Monday night is back in custody after a brief manhunt.
-
Looking back at Winnipeg weather on Halloween and what to expect this year
With Halloween just two days away, kids are putting the final touches on their costumes and parents are ensuring those costumes can withstand cooler temperatures.
Regina
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
Man hit with own vehicle that was stolen in Whitewood, Sask. robbery: RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people after a robbery in Whitewood, Sask. that saw a man run over with his own vehicle that had been stolen.
-
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Kitchener
-
Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
-
Meet the 90-year-old tennis player from Guelph, Ont.
A Guelph, Ont. man is celebrating a major milestone while playing the game he loves.
-
Norfolk OPP investigating home invasion, one suspect remains at large
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three people entered the home where they “interacted with seven occupants,” some of whom reported minor injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
One student airlifted from scene of school bus crash near Tisdale, 6 seriously injured: RCMP
Six students were seriously injured and one student was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon following a school bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. on Monday afternoon.
-
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
London
-
Recount requested following 'tight' referendum on nuclear waste project
The results were tighter than almost everyone thought they’d be in a vote on if South Bruce would be a willing host to the Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage.
-
LPS seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation
The London Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation.
-
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Horton Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
Barrie
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
Suspects face 53 criminal charges after more than $2M stolen in series of bank robberies: OPP
Five people face a total of 53 charges for their alleged involvement in eight bank robberies across Ontario where more than $2 million was stolen.
-
OPP reminds homeowners to lock doors after attempted break-ins
Provincial police want residents to keep their doors and windows locked after reports of a man trying to gain entry to homes in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Windsor
-
'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage
A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.
-
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
-
Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested
The Windsor police is searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
-
'Heartbreaking': B.C. rescuers free injured, malnourished sea lion from fishing net
Rescuers with the Vancouver Aquarium freed a sea lion last week from what they say was one of the worst entanglements they’ve ever encountered.
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Heavy rain forecast in the Sault raises possibility of flooding
The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook statement to residents regarding current watershed conditions.
-
Impaired suspect found dancing in parked minivan peed on steering wheel, seat
An early morning complaint of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a minivan with its engine running in Elliot Lake last week led to impaired driving charges and drug seizures.
-
Two dog moms from the Far North win big lottery Encore prize
Sept. 13 became a lucky day for two women from the remote First Nation community of Kashechewan after winning a big lottery prize.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.