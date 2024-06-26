Politics

    • Trudeau's cabinet all ears to the concerns of Canadians as political fortunes fall

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Several federal cabinet ministers say they are all ears to what disgruntled voters are saying in the aftermath of a Toronto byelection defeat in what was considered a safe Liberal riding.

    Although the ministers expressed openness to hearing out Canadians turned off by the Liberals and Justin Trudeau, none could say how their team plans to address those concerns.

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller, Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks and Karina Gould, on parental leave from her government House leader post, all say Trudeau is the best person to lead the Liberals into the next election against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

    Cabinet members fanned out across the country to make announcements related to the work they've been doing on their files, but were bombarded with questions about their government's fading political prospects.

    Saks says the byelection results this week in Toronto-St Paul's suggest the government needs to show up in communities and start listening to what they need from Ottawa.

    Miller says voters sent the Liberals a message they can't ignore, adding the party needs to hear people out and "get back on the horse."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News