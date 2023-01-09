Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs — and could have had — these aircraft much sooner.
"The delay, of course, has impacted quite severely on the Royal Canadian Air Force in terms of recruitment and retention of pilots, fighter aircraft capability, and the world has changed," former defence minister Peter MacKay said in an interview with CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor.
MacKay, who oversaw the F-35 file as defence minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government, pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and exposure in Canada's North as reasons why having these fighter jets on Canadian runways is "quite critical at this moment."
"The complexity of defending the Arctic, our commitments in Norad (North American Aerospace Defence Command), none of that has really changed," he said.
"If anything, it's gotten more complex and more challenging, which is why frankly, without you know again making this a partisan issue, it's why we made the determination that we needed the aircraft in 2012."
On Monday, Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed that the federal government would purchase 88 F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
The first 16 fighter jets will be delivered in 2026, while the next 72 will be ordered in later years, all for approximately $19 billion.
Altogether, the total price tag will reach approximately $70 billion after including costs to operating the aircraft over 40 years and build new hangars and other facilities.
"As our world grows darker, with Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and China's increasingly assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on heightened significance, especially given the importance of interoperability with our allies," Anand said.
The process to procure the fighter jets truly got underway when the Conservatives under Harper announced in July 2010 that they planned to buy 65 F-35s without a competition.
The federal government at the time was accused of lying about the true cost and capabilities of the planes.
In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that the Liberals would not buy the F-35.
Instead, the federal government opted to purchase 18 Boeing Super Hornets, without a competition, in the interim until a full competition could take place.
The government cancelled that plan after Boeing launched a trade dispute with Montreal aerospace firm Bombardier.
The F-35 was eventually chosen in a bidding process that began in July 2019.
"The F-35 has a long and some would say tortured history," MacKay said. "But the bottom line is we have known for a long time, all governments have known since the '90s, that this aircraft that we're flying currently, the CF-18, had to be replaced. And my fear then as now is that partisan politics continue to play too large a role in the interference, obstruction and delay."
Procurement expert Alan Williams, who has written critically of the previous federal government's handling of the F-35 issue, said in an interview with CTV National News that there was "no justifiable reason" to purchase the jets previously without a competition.
"You know, a decade later, we now have a pretty good idea of costs," he said. "We know what it can basically do and we ran it through an open fair and transparent competition. So a decade makes a big difference."
With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
Chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo.
'What madness looks like': Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nurses
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Donald Trump's longtime CFO faces sentencing for tax fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on US$1.7 million in job perks.
Global stock markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation update
Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.