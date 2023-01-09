Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives

Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau

The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'

Gender equality among federal judges and MPs incrementally improving: StatCan

While the proportion of women appointed as federal judges is incrementally improving—seeing an increase in 2022 from the year prior— parity has yet to be reached among federal court judges, according to new and updated data from Statistics Canada's Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics released Tuesday.

