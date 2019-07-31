OTTAWA — With 82 days until the federal election date, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rallied his candidates at a training session, framing the coming campaign as a choice between cuts and prosperity.

In a speech largely seen as setting the Liberal tone for the election, Trudeau said the middle class cannot afford another Doug Ford, equating federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to the PC Premier of Ontario.

Just over 200 candidates are in Ottawa for a two-day "college" to receive training on various aspects of running a campaign, and to meet and hear tips from incumbent MPs.

The hope is the concentrated sessions set up the Liberal team to hit the ground running for the rest of the summer.

In his campaign-style speech Trudeau encouraged his team to knock on doors, talk with as many constituents as possible, and to stay positive amid attacks.

