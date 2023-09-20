Trudeau promises progress on methane emissions, funding for poverty reduction at UN
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will be able to exceed its targets for reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.
Speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit at the UN, Trudeau says Canada will do better than slashing emissions by 75 per cent by 2030.
He also says Canada will allocate $700 million more to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, a fund to help developing countries deal with climate change.
Trudeau says that marks an increase of about 48 per cent, more than any other country.
Later today, Trudeau will take in a UN Security Council debate on the way forward in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for the latest in federal politics and why it matters
He's also taking part in high-level meetings on creating new finance models to help the developing world find sustainable solutions.
And he'll join Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault at an event aimed at helping developing countries deal with their carbon emissions.
"The time has come for all of us to step up and understand: the future is expecting us all to meet this moment," Trudeau said Tuesday at a meeting on the UN's sustainable development goals.
Those goals, established in 2015 as the UN's road map for a safe, equitable and peaceful world, include lofty ambitions like eliminating poverty and hunger, guaranteeing clean water and ending inequality.
But progress has largely stalled, hampered by political intransigence, sluggish post-pandemic economies and the escalating problem of conflict in both Ukraine and the developing world.
Trudeau gently urged leaders to get serious about achieving those targets.
"They're not some wish list generated by academics of global nice-to-haves. They are the building blocks of success in each and every one of our countries and each and every one of our communities," he said.
"The truth is, they will get harder and more expensive the longer we drag our heels."
The theme for this year's assembly is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity" -- two commodities that even Guterres admitted Tuesday are lately hard to come by.
"Our world is becoming unhinged," Guterres said during his opening address. "Geopolitical tensions are rising. Global challenges are mounting. And we seem incapable of coming together to respond."
Emergencies, on the other hand, are plentiful.
The climate crisis grew ever more real in 2023, with a record-setting wildfire season in Canada, catastrophic flooding in Libya and a record 23 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. in just the first eight months.
Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, the global angst augmented by last week's ominous meeting in Vladivostok between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
And the uneasy truce of the UN's own Black Sea grain deal has collapsed, all but cutting off the developing world from one of the planet's most vital sources of food, cooking oil and fertilizer.
"When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there," Zelenskyy told delegates, one of whom happened to be Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN.
"The goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our land, our people, our lives, our resources into weapons against you -- against the international rules-based order."
He said tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been repatriated by Russia since the invasion began and are being taught to "hate Ukraine," an indoctrination he described as "genocide."
Reinforcing the international coalition of support for Ukraine was also one of the U.S. president's main goals.
"If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? The answer is no," Joe Biden said.
"We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
1 in 4 adolescents have been cyberbullied, StatCan says
A new StatCan report says one in four adolescents in Canada have been cyberbullied and it's taking a toll on their mental health.
Trudeau promises progress on methane emissions, funding for poverty reduction at UN
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will be able to exceed its targets for reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Sask. university coach off job after allegedly commenting on sports bra, massaging athletes
A former University of Regina coach has been suspended from a national athletics organization following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving young athletes.
Rising cost of living tops Canadians' list of worries, RBC survey finds
A new RBC survey suggests financial uncertainty has become the new normal for many Canadians as inflation eats into their savings and hampers their future financial security.
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
-
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
-
P.E.I. woman flies to New York to track down her lost luggage
After a week without a satisfying answer from the airline that lost her bag, a P.E.I. woman took matters into her own hands, returned to the airport where it was lost, and found it herself.
-
Newfoundland university threw open its doors to Titanic dive operator, emails show
A research institute at Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University threw open its "proverbial doors" last year to the company that owned the doomed Titan submersible, less than a year before the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion while diving to the Titanic shipwreck.
World
-
Thousands of Armenians in Karabakh mass at airport after ceasefire deal
Thousands of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday massed at the airport where some Russian peacekeepers are based after separatist forces agreed to a ceasefire which would see them surrender to Azerbaijan.
-
Iran's parliament passes a stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary
Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them.
-
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
-
UNESCO adds World War I remembrance sites to its prestigious heritage registry
UNESCO added World War I funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance.
-
India moves toward reserving 33% of the seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women
India's Parliament on Wednesday took a major step toward reserving 33 per cent of the seats in its powerful lower house and in state legislatures for women to ensure more equal representation, an issue that had languished for nearly three decades because of a lack of consensus among political parties.
-
Therapeutic colouring and activity books get distributed to the keiki of Lahaina
Discovery Art for Youth, a small nonprofit based in Colorado, distributes thousands of therapeutic colouring and activity books to schools on Maui in an effort to help the keiki process their grief and trauma from the Lahaina fire.
Politics
-
India claims students at risk after envoy insists safety, in 'early stages' of spat
India is warning students headed to Canada of security risks just weeks after its top envoy highlighted their safety, as diplomacy and intelligence experts warn a months-long diplomatic row with India is only just beginning.
-
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
-
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Health
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
-
England's National Health Service operates on holiday-level staffing as doctors' strike escalates
Britain's state-owned health service is operating on holiday-level staffing in England on Wednesday as doctors in the early stages of their careers joined their more senior colleagues in their first-ever joint strike action.
-
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
The prime minister of Libyan's eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction.
Sci-Tech
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
-
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Entertainment
-
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
-
Michael J. Fox receives 2023 Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at Clinton Global Initiative
Actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox won this year's Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, which the “Back to the Future” star plans to use to further his foundation's work to find treatments for Parkinson's disease.
-
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, days after the former “That '70s Show” star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rape convictions.
Business
-
Rising cost of living tops Canadians' list of worries, RBC survey finds
A new RBC survey suggests financial uncertainty has become the new normal for many Canadians as inflation eats into their savings and hampers their future financial security.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
-
Airbnb says it's cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
Fake listings have emerged as a major problem for Airbnb, threatening to scare off consumers and prompting the short-term rental service to use AI in an effort to crack down on fraudsters.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
Vancouver Island man earns global fame on TikTok with tap-testing videos
Travis Stock is grateful to have grown up from a shy boy to a fearless man — who was inspired by his big sister to overcome adversity through giving back — by finding a creative way to spread joy and positivity.
-
These Toronto restaurants were just added to the 2023 Michelin guide
Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.
Sports
-
Most of Spain's women's players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
Most of Spain's World Cup-winning players ended their boycott of the women's national team early Wednesday after the government intervened to help shape an agreement that was expected to lead to immediate structural changes at the country's soccer federation.
-
Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction
Looking for an 'inexpensive' way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer's match-worn outfits might be your ticket.
-
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
A man who died at a New England Patriots home game last weekend after he was punched at least twice in the head did not suffer a "traumatic injury" in the stands but had a medical issue, authorities in Massachusetts announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.