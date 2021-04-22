OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pledging that Canada will slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent within the next decade.

The cut applies to 2005 emission levels.

The new target is higher than the 36 per cent reduction in emissions the Liberal government says it can achieve under existing measures by 2030.

Trudeau is announcing the higher target during a virtual climate summit of world leaders convened by United States President Joe Biden, who pledged to cut his country's emissions by 50 to 52 per cent by 2030.

Canada's new target falls short of the minimum 50- 60 per cent reduction climate groups and opposition parties said was needed to limit global warming to 1.5 C degrees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.