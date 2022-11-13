Trudeau pledges $1 million for clearing landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from Southeast Asia.
He made the $990,000 pledge at an event focused on women in security, as the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations draws to a close in Cambodia.
The funding is to support grassroots and government projects in Cambodia and Laos to clear unexploded ordinances, which stem from civil wars as well as American bombing during the Vietnam War.
Canada has been pushing countries in the region to stop using these types of munitions, and fund remediation since the 1990s.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau met with the head of the ASEAN bloc, who praised him for making Southeast Asia a focus of Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy.
Later, Trudeau is to visit the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, which documents the toll of the Khmer Rouge regime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Higher mortgage payments 'tough to swallow' as interest rates rise in Canada
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Canada
-
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, died at age 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
At least one victim in shooting near Laval college linked to a gang: police
At least one of the young men injured in Friday's shooting near a Laval junior college is believed to be affiliated with a street gang, police confirmed at a press conference Saturday. Laval police (SPL) Chief Pierre Brochet said the victim could be linked to the Flamehead Boys gang, a group active on Laval territory.
-
Charity donations stable for most Canadians despite inflation, recession fears: Nanos survey
Despite high inflation and fears over a potential recession on the horizon, donations to charities remain stable for most Canadians, a new survey has found.
World
-
Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia after Kherson success
Ukraine's president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city.
-
U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is 'even more important than it's ever been' when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
-
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and virtually "unveil" a long-censored nude painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.
-
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Politics
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
-
Trudeau pledges $1 million for clearing landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from Southeast Asia.
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Health
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
Entertainment
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
Business
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
-
Higher mortgage payments 'tough to swallow' as interest rates rise in Canada
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
Sports
-
Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.