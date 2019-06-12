

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to visit Washington, D.C. to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month in advance of the G20 summit in Japan, a government source tells CTV News.

No date for the meeting has been confirmed yet. Trudeau intends to discuss with Trump the ratification of the new USMCA deal and the detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in China.

Kovrig and Spavor were detained last December after a senior executive with Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has said that Trump will raisethe plights of Kovrig and Spavor as part of his broader trade discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month's G20 leaders' summit in Japan.