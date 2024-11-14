Trudeau off to APEC in Peru, G20 summit in Brazil as peer nations brace for Trump

Politics

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to leave this afternoon for the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, followed by the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Both summits aim to improve the multilateral institutions that have drawn skepticism from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

    In Peru, Trudeau will take part in meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, which largely involve resolving barriers to trade and forming better links across the Pacific Rim.

    On Saturday, the prime minister will leave for Brazil for the G20 summit, for discussions ranging from the war in Ukraine to artificial intelligence and ending hunger.

    Both summits will involve meeting with other heads of government in formal meetings as well as side conversations.

    Analysts say it will be key for Canada to try to retain strong ties with numerous countries, as the looming Trump administration plans to raise tariffs and could disrupt global trade flows.

