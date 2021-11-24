OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole exchanged barbs over what the two top political leaders are prioritizing, ahead of the first question period of the new Parliament.

In a speech to his caucus Wednesday morning, O’Toole took direct aim at the prime minister, accusing him of not caring about the rising cost of living and leaving out key issues in Tuesday’s speech from the throne.

“Family budgets are being stretched thin… Canadians are being priced out of their apartments, priced out of their neighbourhoods… And what is Justin Trudeau’s response? Instead of standing up for Canadians, we have a Prime Minister who always puts his own needs ahead of yours,” O’Toole said.

“Other countries are launching ambitious plans to unleash innovation, lower taxes, and slash red tape to get their economies surging, and we see nothing from Justin Trudeau… It took him two months to get us back to work in Ottawa after his unnecessary pandemic election,” he said.

Responding to the Official Opposition leader’s remarks on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting, Trudeau said that his government is focused on the economy and affordability, as well as reconciliation and climate change.

“The kinds of things Mr. Toole should be focused on. Instead, he's focused on getting exemptions for his MPs, that doesn’t make much sense,” Trudeau said, referencing the ongoing contention among MPs over the Conservatives’ position on the vaccine mandate in place on Parliament Hill and questions over how many of his MPs may be unvaccinated, but have submitted medical exemptions.

The two will face off in the House of Commons for the first time in months when MPs convene for the first question period of the new Parliament.

This is a developing story…