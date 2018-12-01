

The Canadian Press





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Justin Trudeau will meet today with two world leaders who spoke directly to Saudi Arabia's crown prince at the G20 summit, but the prime minister has not had direct contact with Mohammed bin Salman himself.

Trudeau is set to hold bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron at the meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

All eyes have been on the Saudi crown prince during the trip, which marks his first major overseas appearance since the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

May's office says the prime minister stressed to Salman the importance of ensuring those responsible for the "appalling murder" of Khashoggi are held to account.

Macron also came face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince, and an official said the tense exchange captured on video shows the president's firm stance.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada was imposing sanctions on 17 Saudi Arabian nationals the government deems linked to Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.