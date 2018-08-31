

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary roster Friday, stripping some of their title and adding new names to the list.

Trudeau added nine new individuals to the list and removed four.

The new names include Sean Fraser who has been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment, Gary Anandasangaree, who's been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of heritage and Richard Hebert, now parliamentary secretary to the minister of small business and export promotion.

Trudeau named John Oliver as parliamentary secretary to the minister of health. And add to the list Bernadette Jordan, now parliamentary secretary for the minister of democratic institutions, Paul Lefebvre, who's been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources, Dan Vandal who will take on the new role of parliamentary secretary to the minister of indigenous services and Deb Schulte will hold the title of parliamentary secretary for the minister of national revenue.

Jennifer O'Connell was named parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, focusing on youth economic opportunity.

Four MPs are moving out as parliamentary secretaries, including Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Kim Rudd, Don Rusnak and Jean Rioux. The prime minister's office confirmed that the four MPs will take on additional duties in Parliament.

BOOM! Parliamentary Secretary shuffle just announced. Here's the changes, of note-- Mark Holland is the new Chief Government Whip, and Linda Lapointe is Deputy Government Whip. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/M2aD2rBcjI — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) August 31, 2018

My count: Of all the positions, just 11 MPs are remaining in their current parliamentary secretary positions, including Cuzner on Labour, Lamoureux on House, Lametti on Innovation, Lightbound on Finance, and MacKinnon on PSPC. #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) August 31, 2018