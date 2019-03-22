OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped current PMO staffer George Young to take on the additional responsibility of acting as a liaison to the Liberal caucus.

The caucus was informed of this during Wednesday's meeting, sources tell CTV News.

In the wake of the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal—in which he and other senior staff have been accused of attempted political interference in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering company —Trudeau said he'd be considering how he and his staff could have acted differently in their interactions with former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould, among other changes.

"I've always tried to foster an environment in which people can come and share with me their concerns, large or small, whether they be cabinet ministers or caucus members. But there is always room for improvement, obviously," Trudeau said during his March 7 news conference.

Though, the suggestion of a formal caucus point-person had been suggested informally prior to the current controversy, with the desire of expanding lines of communication.

George Young is currently the liaison between Trudeau's office and ministers' offices. He is adding on the role of acting as the go-between for the caucus' 179 MPs. Prior to taking on the ministers' offices liaison role he has worked in several senior staff positions.

"George’s role is expanding to also include Caucus Support Officer," Trudeau spokesperson Cameron Ahmed confirmed to CTV News in an email.

With files from CTV News' Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier