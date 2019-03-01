Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle the federal cabinet this morning to fill the vacancy left following Jody Wilson-Raybould’s abrupt departure, but no new faces are expected to join the team.

CTV News has learned that Lawrence MacAulay will move from Agriculture to Veterans Affairs, and Marie-Claude Bibeau will shift to Agriculture from International Development, and Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef will pick up the international development portfolio. The shuffle is Trudeau’s second in less than two months.

In January, Trudeau appointed two new rookie ministers: Quebec MP David Lametti, who became justice minister and attorney general and Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan who was given a new role as rural economic development minister.

The prime minister also moved three veteran ministers: Ontario MP Jane Philpott, to president of the Treasury Board and minister of digital government; Newfoundland MP Seamus O'Regan, to minister of Indigenous services; and Wilson-Raybould, to minister of veterans affairs.

Wilson-Raybould then resigned as minister of veterans affairs on Feb. 12 in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been temporarily covering the portfolio since then.

The shuffle marks the end of a tumultuous week for the prime minister. On Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons Justice Committee that, as the former attorney general, she faced a sustained effort for months by nearly a dozen government officials pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In her stunning hours-long testimony, Wilson-Raybould described “veiled threats” from top officials within the Trudeau government. She also said that she believed she was shuffled as a result of her refusing to bow to the pressure to direct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case against the Quebec construction and engineering giant.

Trudeau has denied acting inappropriately and said he “completely” disagrees with Wilson-Raybould’s “characterization” of events.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer and Graham Slaughter

There will be NO media avail from the Prime Minister following today’s shuffle. The Ministers will speak after. PMO says this not the first time he doesn’t for a small internal shuffle. #cdnpoli — Alyson Fair (@AlysonFair) March 1, 2019

BREAKING: Maryam Monsef to take on International Development in addition to Status of Women. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GDRtMPOvEY — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 1, 2019