Trudeau, ministers and opposition leaders address AFN gathering in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not commit to holding a national inquiry on systemic racism in policing Thursday morning even as he acknowledged the pain of First Nations mothers who have had to bury their children after an interaction with police.

Trudeau was addressing the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa two days after the chiefs passed a resolution calling for an inquiry into policing and police-related deaths.

That resolution came after nine First Nations people were killed in less than four weeks in August and September.

Three women whose sons and daughters died during or after an interaction with police made an emotional plea for the government to reform the RCMP.

"I've been waiting for this moment for four-and-a-half years," said Martha Martin, whose son and daughter died in 2020 after interactions with police.

"How many more of our people have to die by your police?" she said through tears as she stood at the microphone, addressing Trudeau and a handful of ministers.

"It's time to sit down with us, and it's time to start making changes."

Trudeau acknowledged Martin and two other mothers who stood beside her, and said none of them should have had to bury their children. He did not commit to an inquiry.

"I’m also committed to doing everything in my power as a government to try and fix this, to try and change and address the systemic discrimination," he said.

"We’re in a very, very imperfect world, and are reminded of it regularly."

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige called Trudeau's actions "cowardly."

She said by not committing to call an inquiry, he is allowing Canada to remain complicit in systemic discrimination.

"It's a clear indication that he does not support First Nations and their quest for the truth," she said.

Only after the inquiry will justice happen, she said, and until then First Nations people will continue to suffer.

Thursday marks the end of the three-day assembly, which focused heavily on reforming the child welfare system and the harms done by police in First Nations communities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke, blasting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his record on Indigenous issues.

Poilievre was invited to speak but did not.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet addressed the assembly solely in French.

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo confronted Blanchet, saying Quebec sees itself as a sovereign nation without respecting the sovereignty of First Nations.

"My ancestors were here while yours arrived on boats," said Diabo, to applause in the room.

"We can have a conversation about what our relationship should be, and how your people can start packing up."

Blanchet was booed when he told chiefs he is sensitive to the fact French people came to this land a few hundred years ago, but that they need to be aware of the current moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.