Trudeau meets with Haiti's acting prime minister, calls for humanitarian help
Justin Trudeau urged global leaders to come together to build a serious and immediate plan to meet the humanitarian needs of Haitians as the Caribbean nation continues to be besieged by gang violence, hunger and political instability.
"We must ensure that everyone, particularly the next generation of Haitians, are offered a better and brighter future," Trudeau told a high-level meeting for a United Nations advisory group for Haiti on Monday.
The speech followed a bilateral meeting between Trudeau and the country's acting prime minister, Garry Conille.
Conille stepped into his role earlier this year after Ariel Henry was forced out amid surging unrest and violence by criminal gangs that had overrun much of Haiti's capital.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the gangs sew chaos, making it easier to prey on vulnerable communities. A June UN report said nearly 580,000 people were displaced from their homes and the country faces severe shortages of food, water, shelter and medical care.
Haiti last held elections in 2016. The country recently took its first steps toward a new vote, creating a provisional election council. During Monday's meeting with Trudeau, Conille said Haiti is preparing for an election possibly in 2026.
Trudeau told other world leaders to support the transitional government while cautioning that the status quo cannot continue. He also repeated calls he has made for two years for more countries to sanction Haiti's political and business elites who have helped gangs sow anarchy.
Trudeau also said Kenyan police officers must be given more support in leading a global effort to rout the gangs. Kenya is leading an international mission that has been controversial in Haiti but that the UN says is necessary to stop violence and curb the flow of weapons to other Caribbean countries.
While Canada is closely invested in the response to the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises, it will not provide boots on the ground, said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. Canada will continue to provide financial support, she added.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, at United Nations headquarters on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
"Clearly what is happening in Haiti is catastrophic," Joly said. "We are seeing the numbers and we are seeing too many innocent children, innocent women, innocent men facing famine and facing real hunger issues.”
Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said there have been positive advances recently but when he visited Haiti a few weeks ago, the situation was still shocking.
"It’s bad, it’s very bad," said Rae, who joined Trudeau at Monday's meetings.
The prime minister also met with Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, before attending a working luncheon hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Later Monday, Trudeau is set to have a much different type of conversation while making his guest debut on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Trudeau arrived in New York on Sunday where he delivered remarks to the Summit of the Future, telling leaders they can choose to stick their heads in the sand or come together to confront global challenges.
The summit has a goal to reform the UN, reinvigorate multilateralism and find solutions to new challenges at a time when the global institution has struggled resolve conflicts and been largely relegated to faltering humanitarian efforts, including with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war in Gaza and Sudan's civil war.
The "Pact of the Future," a 42-page blueprint to address a wide range of 21st-century global challenges, was approved during the opening of the two-day summit, which is taking place ahead of the 78th meeting of the UN General Assembly.
The pact had seen significant pushback from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries that object to some of the language on issues including climate change and reforming international financial institutions.
Its fate was in question until the last moment, and UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had three speeches prepared to be ready for any outcome.
Guterres warned last week that "international challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them." The passing of the pact brought some optimism at a time when increasing geopolitical instability around the world has cast a shadow over the assembly.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday about Russia's ongoing invasion in his country. Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.
Joly will deliver Canada's national statement later during the UN General Assembly. The speech will emphasize "Canada's commitment to promoting multilateral co-operation, human rights, democracy and the rule of law," a news release from her office said.
"In the face of multiple global crises, the world needs a strong, effective and modern UN," Joly said in the statement.
"Through constructive dialogue, shared learning and collective problem solving at this year's (UN General Assembly), I am confident that we can effectively work together to address some of the most critical issues of our time.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024
With files from The Associated Press and Dylan Robertson in Ottawa
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
Cineplex ordered to pay $38.9M by Competition Tribunal in ticket fee case
Cineplex Inc. has been ordered to pay a record $38.9 million fine after the Competition Tribunal found the theatre owner guilty of deceptive marketing practices.
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Experts share what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon's deadliest day of conflict since 2006
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
Calgary men guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud case involving B.C. RV resort
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire
The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
Canada
-
Calgary men guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud case involving B.C. RV resort
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
-
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
-
Ontario's police watchdog investigates after officer fired Taser at 15-year-old boy
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Durham officer discharged a Taser and an anti-riot weapon at a 15-year-old boy in north Oshawa on Sunday.
-
Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire
The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.
-
Suspect arrested after alleged assault on B.C. pickleball court
Authorities are investigating a report that violence erupted on a pickleball court in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
World
-
Malaysian police rescue 187 more children as sex abuse probe of Islamic group deepens
Malaysian police said Monday they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children.
-
Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon's deadliest day of conflict since 2006
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
-
Japan issues tsunami advisory to remote islands south of Tokyo after a powerful quake
Japan’s meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.
-
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket found guilty of murder
A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was convicted Monday of murder and faces life in prison.
-
2 record-breaking Russians and an American who lived on space station for 6 months return to Earth
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
-
U.S. to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Politics
-
'Like the air is coming out of the bicycle tire': Strategists weigh in on tumultuous week for the Liberals
Following another byelection loss in a riding long considered a Liberal stronghold, coupled with the news another minister is quitting cabinet — and opting to sit as an independent MP — the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weighs in on the Liberals' political fortunes.
-
Trudeau meets with Haiti's acting prime minister, calls for humanitarian help
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
-
House Speaker asks MPs to behave better in question period after incident
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus gave MPs a stern warning on Monday about improving their behaviour as they prepare for a fractious debate about whether the Liberals should continue to govern.
Health
-
Public health-care facilities projected to spend $1.5B on private nursing agencies in previous year: report
Private nursing agencies could cost Canadian health-care facilities approximately $1.5 billion in 2023-24, according to a new report commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.
-
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Experts share what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
-
Here are the eight new emojis coming to smartphones
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
-
2 record-breaking Russians and an American who lived on space station for 6 months return to Earth
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
Entertainment
-
Beverly Glenn-Copeland reveals dementia diagnosis, will soon play final Canadian show
Beverly Glenn-Copeland says he's been diagnosed with dementia and will play his final concert tour dates over the next two weeks.
-
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial to get underway at northern Ontario courthouse
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley, is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
-
Juno Awards add South Asian category, focus more on popularity in top awards
The Juno Awards are casting a spotlight on Canadian-made South Asian music as part of broader changes to the annual celebration.
Business
-
Cineplex ordered to pay $38.9M by Competition Tribunal in ticket fee case
Cineplex Inc. has been ordered to pay a record $38.9 million fine after the Competition Tribunal found the theatre owner guilty of deceptive marketing practices.
-
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
-
Canadian natural gas prices fall to two-year low as storage fills
Canadian natural gas prices slumped to their lowest level in more than two years on Monday and are expected to remain under pressure for weeks.
Lifestyle
-
Ottawa's 'Night Mayor' to get a 'Night Council'; applications now open
The City of Ottawa says it is recruiting a 'nightlife council' to aid the city's recently appointed nightlife commissioner.
-
One simple way to improve mental health and work-life balance
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
-
Alcohol-free beer is gaining popularity, even at Oktoberfest
Alcohol-free beer has been gaining popularity in recent years as beer consumption shrinks.
Sports
-
Watch a surfer wipe out in a 'gnarly' monster wave and survive
Surfer Mickey Brennan says he's 'amazed' to be alive after wiping out in a giant wave off Tasmania.
-
Toronto Raptors to retire Vince Carter's jersey: reports
The Toronto Raptors are planning to retire Vince Carter's jersey next month, sources tell TSN.
-
Guy Gaudreau, father of Gaudreau brothers, helps out at Philadelphia Flyers practice
The Philadelphia Flyers had a former hockey coach help him Monday at training camp — the father of the late John and Matthew Gaudreau, who was an invited guest.
Autos
-
Struggling Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis is searching for a new CEO
Struggling Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis is looking for a CEO to succeed Carlos Tavares, but the company says it's just part of a normal leadership succession plan.
-
U.S. proposes ban on smart cars with Chinese and Russian tech
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will propose a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns, according to U.S. officials.
-
Northvolt to axe 1,600 jobs as Europe's EV hopes stall
Northvolt plans to cut 1,600 jobs at its base in Sweden, or about a fifth of its global workforce, as Europe's biggest hope in the electric vehicle battery market struggles with production problems, sluggish demand and competition from China.
Local Spotlight
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
'It was a shock': Business pays Moncton not-for-profit's mortgage
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
Heroic dog saved his northern Ont. owner who had a massive heart attack
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
Vancouver
-
Man who struck participants at B.C. residential school march guilty of dangerous driving
A man accused of driving his truck into a march for B.C. residential school survivors two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving.
-
BC Conservative leader pledges to shut down supervised consumption sites
BC Conservative leader John Rustad dropped a major policy plan Sunday, pledging to eliminate supervised drug consumption sites across B.C. and replace them with intake centres for treatment and recovery.
-
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Toronto
-
One pedestrian dead, another injured following 2-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end
A pedestrian has died and another is injured following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end, paramedics say.
-
'It's disgusting': Ford calls for investigation into Toronto school field trip that ended at 'Palestinian rally'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) should investigate how some students on a recent school field trip ended up at a rally where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' set free after judge dismisses evidence in 2021 slaying
A Toronto rapper who was charged in a fatal 2021 shooting has been released after a judge dismissed social media evidence in the case.
Calgary
-
Montgomery businesses call for city support in wake of water main failure and repairs
After four months of water conservation measures, the City of Calgary has lifted all restrictions.
-
Calgary police release photo of teen suspect in Riverbend fires
Calgary police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire in the community of Riverbend that damaged multiple homes.
-
Calgary's permanent residential school memorial designs to be released in March
The City of Calgary has opened applications to design its permanent residential school memorial and the winning plan will be chosen in mid-2025.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief responds to recent violent crimes
There has been an apparent spike in the number of reported violent crimes in Ottawa this month. Police Chief Eric Stubbs says it's a concern.
-
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa's 'Night Mayor' to get a 'Night Council'; applications now open
The City of Ottawa says it is recruiting a 'nightlife council' to aid the city's recently appointed nightlife commissioner.
Montreal
-
Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire
The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
-
Parents of 28-year-old man killed by Montreal police in 2017 want case reopened
The family of a Quebec man killed by Montreal police in 2017 is calling on the province's justice minister to order an independent investigation after the Crown declined to charge the officers involved.
Edmonton
-
Man driving motorcycle dies in Groat Road collision
A man driving a motorcycle is dead after an afternoon collision on Edmonton's Groat Road on Monday afternoon.
-
'Our patience has come to an end': Alberta doctors call for new pay model, acute care plan
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is urging the provincial government to implement a new compensation model for doctors and adopt a plan to stabilize acute care.
-
'This is about safety': Speeding, dangerous driving renews calls for vehicle seizures
Alberta is one of the few provinces without the ability to seize a vehicle traveling 50 km/h over the speed limit.
Atlantic
-
Bike lane construction delayed in Halifax after tram lines discovered
Construction on Almon Street in Halifax that started more than a month ago will continue longer than expected after city crews uncovered old tram lines beneath the road.
-
Police warning Maritime businesses after high-value thefts
A series of high-value thefts have police warning Maritime business owners to be on the lookout.
-
50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival
Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'It hurts': Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead
It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.
-
Man charged following death of woman in Assiniboine Avenue apartment
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.
-
'It's pretty concerning': Lynn Lake mayor calling on province to help repair decaying bridge
The mayor of Lynn Lake, Man. is concerned about a bridge connecting to his community and what would happen if it became impassable.
Regina
-
Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in Parents' Bill of Rights appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is fighting to have a Court of King's Bench decision reversed. A decision which would allow a constitutional challenge of its Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Saskatchewan farmers calling on province to step away from net-zero commitments
Farmer are thinking about more than their crops this harvest. They're talking about the upcoming Saskatchewan election and how provincial and federal policies may impact their economic future.
-
Three fire departments respond to house fire in Grand Coulee, Sask.
Emergency Crews including Regina Fire were called to a house fire in the community of Grand Coulee on Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Three killed, three hurt in Wellesley Township crash
Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
-
Residents unable to return home, still paying condo fees, 11 months after Kitchener townhouse fire
Residents at a Kitchener townhouse complex still haven’t been able to return to their homes, even though it's been 11 months since a fire at a neighbouring unit.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in Parents' Bill of Rights appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is fighting to have a Court of King's Bench decision reversed. A decision which would allow a constitutional challenge of its Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Candle Lake Golf Course restaurant may be a total loss after early morning fire
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
-
Sask. teacher accused of assault no longer working at private Christian school: Ministry
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education says a woman facing an assault charge is no longer working at a private Christian school where the alleged incident took place.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. senior pushed during family dispute, hits head on pavement
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
-
Northern highway between Timmins and Iroquois Falls may turn to gravel
Officials in the City of Timmins say the state of Municipal Road, which connects Timmins and Iroquois Falls, is well beyond the patch-up phase.
-
Sudbury’s first female police chief outlines her priorities
Sara Cunningham, the first woman to lead the Greater Sudbury Police Service, has been a police officer since she was 21.
London
-
'Burnouts and fireworks on the roof of a building': Hundreds gather for illegal car meet in south London
519 Meets organized a car rally in south London on Saturday in a Value Village parking lot, and it turned out to be their largest ever.
-
'White Lives Matter' billboard sparks controversy in southwestern Ontario
In early August, Gord Leaman proudly put up a billboard on his front lawn that says 'Screw Trudeau, Screw Singh, Capitalism not Socialism, and White Lives Matter.'
-
Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie issues scathing words for premier Ford at AGM in London
Ontario's new Liberal leader took aim at the premier over the weekend as she tested out a new slogan in a campaign-style speech at her party's annual general meeting.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds rock, holiday cirque and country concert to its winter lineup
Casino Rama announced three new performances will hit the stage this winter.
-
City staff solicit feedback on revamping Bayfield Street
Some changes could be coming to one of the busiest streets in Simcoe County.
-
Charges laid after unpaid bill sparks confrontation at Blue Mountain Resort
A Brampton man faces charges after police say a dispute over an unpaid bill at Blue Mountain Resort turned into a confrontation.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent to hold community open house for Wheatley investigation
Following the discovery of a potential petroleum well found in downtown Wheatley, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding a community open house on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Townhouse development moving forward despite resident concerns
On Monday, most Windsor city councillors voted against a motion to cancel the development at 3930 and 3950 Sixth Concession Road, allowing the 24-unit townhouse project to proceed.
-
One suspect arrested, one sought after shots fired during altercation
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is looking for another after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
-
BC Conservative leader pledges to shut down supervised consumption sites
BC Conservative leader John Rustad dropped a major policy plan Sunday, pledging to eliminate supervised drug consumption sites across B.C. and replace them with intake centres for treatment and recovery.
-
Mounties investigating after woman struck, seriously injured in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a crosswalk in Nanaimo, B.C.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta farmers wrapping up harvest
Farmers in southern Alberta are working to wrap up harvest, with 80 per cent of major crops in the bin, according to the province's latest crop report.
-
Reconciliation Week now underway in Lethbridge
Monday marked the official start of Reconciliation Week in Lethbridge.
-
Police seize pen gun, drugs in Redcliff bust
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Greater Sudbury grandmother wins $400K lottery prize based on popular gameshow
After playing the lottery for more than 40 years, a Greater Sudbury woman made a huge windfall playing a scratch ticket game.
-
Northern Ont. senior pushed during family dispute, hits head on pavement
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
-
Sault police seize $96K in meth, fentanyl and cocaine
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 36-year-old suspect with drug trafficking and other charges following a weekend raid of a residence on Robin Street.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.