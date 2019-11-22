TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford headed into their Friday meeting saying they planned to talk about the issues they agree on -- and avoid the ones where they don't see eye-to-eye.

Trudeau said he expected a good meeting and a cordial conversation that would focus on areas like health care and investments in infrastructure, such as transit systems.

Ford echoed those sentiments by saying he too wanted to focus on areas of co-operation.

The premier said he is very aware that some of the people who voted for him also voted for the prime minister.

Those voters, he said, expect the two to find a way to work together, despite their political differences.

The two made the comments at the start of their meeting on Parliament Hill this morning.

The sit-down is the latest in a series of in-person talks Trudeau is having with provincial leaders after receiving a minority mandate last month.

Trudeau has already met with leaders including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

On the campaign trail, Trudeau frequently tried to warn voters away from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer by linking him to Ford, whose popularity has been sinking in recent polls.

Ford said Thursday in Toronto that he would bring a collaborative message to the meeting, despite the frequent attacks the prime minister launched against him during the federal election campaign.

Ford said he is eager to work with the federal government on a number of files, including health care and public transit.

Towards the end of the photo opportunity before the meeting, Trudeau and Ford shared a laugh as the premier talked about learning French.

Ford asked Trudeau if he knew any good teachers. Trudeau joked that he used to be one, but is a little busy these days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019