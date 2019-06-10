OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made an NBA playoff bet with U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The “friendly wager” is on whether the Toronto Raptors or Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Finals. The winner gets a gift basket of local goodies from their opponent.

Should the Raptors win Game 5 Monday night and clinch the NBA championship for the first time ever, Pelosi, who is from San Francisco, will be sending Trudeau a “selection of San Francisco’s Ghirardelli chocolate, California wine and a selection of California almonds and walnuts,” according to the PMO.

Trudeau has bet a basket of local goods from across Canada, including smoked Atlantic salmon, Peace by Chocolate chocolates, Saint-Viateur Bagels, Ontario craft beers, Pansawan dry meat, and Nanaimo bars.

“The Raptors are making history and they aren’t done yet. We’re going all the way, Canada. Ghirardelli chocolates and a glass of California wine are going to pair nicely with the Raptors’ first NBA title,” Trudeau said in the statement from his office.

In rebuttal, Pelosi is quoted in the statement saying that “the only thing sweeter than watching Golden State once again become world champions is doing so while enjoying a selection of Canada’s finest.”