NEW YORK -- Canada's high-level United Nations charm offensive is back underway in New York City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held court this morning at a panel discussion with members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr fielded questions on everything from Canada's protracted NAFTA talks, to Venezuela's escalating human rights crisis, to Donald Trump -- to why Canadians are so fond of doughnuts.

Freeland says the question of job retraining in the 21st century -- and the uncertainty that surrounds it -- is the federal government's central preoccupation.

And she says that while no one has any easy answers, the federal government is committed to working together with Canadians to find new solutions.

Trudeau says a central question in the current political discourse is whether leaders should be helping to ease and address that uncertainty -- or exploiting it for short-term political gain.

Economic uncertainty is one of the driving forces behind the nationalist sentiments at work in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

PMJT, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Minister Jim Carr at panel chat hosted by Council of Foreign Relations’ Richard Haass on sidelines of #UNGA. pic.twitter.com/hPKYtIui48 — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

On NAFTA, PMJT says there is “a possibility to build on” US-Mexico deal if it’s in Canada’s interest. pic.twitter.com/HieJGLjwUz — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

Trade Minister Jim Carr won’t bite on Trump criticism of China gaming the WTO. “We know the possibilités between Canada and China are very promising.” #UNGA pic.twitter.com/rNQhx8hK7p — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

On changing US global influence, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says regular Americans “are starting to say that maybe that mantle of leadership [of the 20th century] is too heavy for us.” #UNGA pic.twitter.com/qjoqGAnVDv — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

Freeland cites as example Canada/US/Germany taking leadership on getting White Helmets out of Syria, though says US was helpful. — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

PMJT says Canada didn’t have “much direct interference” by Russia in 2015 election, compared to other countries. (“...much...”?!) pic.twitter.com/VpBYfFDxHJ — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

On gender-balanced cabinet, PMJT refers to himself “blithely saying it’s 2015.” Also speaks about effort to recruit @cafreeland who, he says, took a big pay cut from her job at Reuters. pic.twitter.com/XEWBHdHPak — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

Freeland says she met with Chinese foreign minister yesterday, raised the issue of human rights abuses and the Uyghurs. pic.twitter.com/Vs81ipLT8i — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018

PMJT says “we may well run into each other” when asked if he’s meeting Trump at UN this week. “My schedule is jammed with meetings with leaders from Asia and Africa.” May see him at luncheon today. pic.twitter.com/oj9rqFLgiH — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2018