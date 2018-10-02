

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he's eager to learn more about Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault's controversial plans for immigration in the province.

Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec won a majority mandate Monday following a provincial election that knocked Philippe Couillard's Liberals from power.

The incoming government led by the centre-right Coalition could clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals over several files -- with Legault's contentious pledges on immigration as potential headliners.

Legault won after vowing to lower Quebec's annual immigration levels by 20 per cent and to force newcomers to pass French and values tests within three years of their arrival -- or face removal from the province.

Enforcement, however, for such expulsions would fall to Ottawa.

The federal Liberals have a more open approach to immigration and, while he says he'd like to learn more about Legault's plans, LeBlanc notes that governing is different than running an election campaign.