Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
Global News reported, citing unnamed national security sources, that Dong told a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that releasing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor would benefit the Conservatives.
Dong immediately denied the reports and said he only encouraged the Chinese government to release the two men, who were detained in December 2018 after Canada arrested Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.
He is suing Global over the report.
David Johnston, whom Trudeau appointed to investigate the government's response to foreign interference, said that allegation was "false" and has had an adverse effect on Dong.
"I look forward to conversations with Han about whether he wants to come back, and whether his fight to clear his name is ongoing, or his perspective on this," Trudeau said Wednesday in Winnipeg.
"It's his choice but I look forward to that conversation."
Dong said in a statement Tuesday that he feels vindicated by Johnston's report and told CBC News he wants to once again sit with the Liberals in the House of Commons.
He did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Global News and Corus Entertainment has previously said in a statement that the media organization is "very mindful of the public interest and legal responsibility of this important accountability reporting."
Johnston's report said ministers and Trudeau went out of their way to defend Dong when the allegations emerged because they believed he was "badly harmed by the reporting."
"They did not believe the media reports when they came out, as they found Mr. Dong to be a loyal and helpful member of caucus. They received no recommendations about this allegation, as it is false."
The Canadian Service Intelligence Service is responsible for gathering intelligence, analyzing it and then sending it to relevant government departments to act upon, typically by creating new policies.
Johnston said he was advised that there was just one piece of intelligence that spoke to the allegation against Dong, which led him to his conclusion: "The allegation is false."
Johnston said that while Dong maintained "close relationships" with Chinese consular officials at least through the 2021 election, and did discuss the case of Kovrig and Spavor with the Chinese diplomat, "he did not suggest to the official that (China) extend their detention."
Dong was first elected to Parliament as the Liberal MP for Don Valley North in 2019, and was re-elected in 2021. He resigned from the Liberal caucus March 22 in a tearful speech in the House of Commons.
"The allegations made against me are as false as the ones made against you," he said on March 22 while addressing the two Michaels.
"To my family and in particular to my parents who brought us here to Canada, the truth will protect us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada
-
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
-
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
World
-
Ron DeSantis set to announce presidential campaign, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday.
-
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
-
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
-
Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
-
Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.
Politics
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Health
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
Entertainment
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
-
Blake Shelton prepares to bid farewell to 'The Voice'
After 445 episodes, 23 seasons and 12 years, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to 'The Voice.'
Business
-
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
What we know about the $70M Lotto Max ticket that's about to expire
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Sports
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
-
Vinicius Junior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain
Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.