OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is relying on the advice of former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to help navigate the country out of the COVID-19 recession, according to a report by BNN Bloomberg.

BNN Bloomberg reports that Trudeau has tapped the long-time economist as an "informal advisor" on the government’s pandemic recovery plan. He is also seeking advice from Michael Sabia, former president and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a Quebec-based pension fund giant.

This comes just a few weeks after the government unveiled its much-anticipated fiscal snapshot which showed that the estimated federal deficit for 2020-21 will sit at $343.2 billion.

Carney has taken on the role of the United Nations’ special envoy on climate action and finance since leaving his most recent post as the governor of the Bank of England in March.

He left Ottawa for London in 2013 at a time when the British economy was in flux as the country prepared for the possibility of leaving the European Union.

Before that, he was appointed head of Canada’s central bank in 2008 during former prime minister Stephen Harper’s tenure, helping steer Canada out of the global financial collapse.

In June, he announced he was writing a book about creating a more equitable post-pandemic economy titled "Value(s): Building a Better World For All," scheduled for release next spring.

CTVNews.ca reached out to Trudeau’s office for comment about Carney’s advisory role but has not yet received a response.

With a file from The Canadian Press.