Trudeau, Joly, Anand banned from Russia
Published Tuesday, March 15, 2022 12:31PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 15, 2022 12:47PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among multiple Canadians who have been banned from Russia.
They were included in a list of banned foreigners on the Russian foreign ministry's website.
