OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among multiple Canadians who have been banned from Russia.

They were included in a list of banned foreigners on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

More Coming.

On being sanctioned by the Russian government, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says “I’m not surprised and I won’t back down” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Wb6EhbFjVA — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 15, 2022

