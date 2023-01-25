Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited premiers to Ottawa for a "working meeting" to discuss a health-care funding deal on Feb. 7, the latest signal that the federal and provincial and territorial governments are nearing an agreement.

Trudeau says he sent the invite on Wednesday morning, and views the gathering as a chance for the two sides to discuss in person an agreement that will see both more funding put into what the prime minister has previously called "strained, if not broken" health-care systems across the country, as well as key targets for better service.

"It will be an opportunity to share with them our plans to support the health-care systems across the country, hear their priorities for investment, and start working together concretely to ensure that we're transparent about how this money is being invested," Trudeau said. "So Canadians can have the confidence that they'll get the high-quality health care they deserve, for years to come.

Momentum has been building towards a deal over the last few weeks, after premiers began indicating that they'd be willing to agree to funding with strings attached, seeing them held accountable for delivering improved care in exchange for more federal dollars.

This announcement comes as Trudeau and his ministers start their third and final day of a pre-Parliament cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ont.

During their gathering, the health funding issue has been a key point of discussion, alongside the question of how the federal Liberals plan to pay for what's likely to be a multibillion-dollar commitment alongside their outstanding pledges, while being mindful of their vow to be fiscally prudent given the risk of a recession.

Earlier this week, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said that the federal government was aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland indicated that despite the economic uncertainty, they intend to move ahead with their pledge to protect Canada's health-care system.

"We committed in our campaign platform, to doing our share to ensure Canada's health-care system is strong. We will be faithful to those commitments… And I think it's entirely appropriate for the federal government to play its role in ensuring that our health care system is strong," Freeland said, while noting Canadians also expect that provinces also use their "fiscal capacity" to also support the systems that everyone depends on.

In recent months, premiers have been ramping up pressure for Trudeau to meet with them to discuss an increase, as hospitals and health-care facilities appear to be in crisis mode.

Even though work remains, the health-care funding talks appear to have come a long way from November, when an in-person meeting between federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and provincial health ministers ended in acrimony, with Duclos blaming the breakdown on the premiers telling their ministers to stop negotiating. Last Friday, Duclos said the two sides have been working "very hard and quite well" to get to this point.

During his year-end interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina, Trudeau said that while the federal government was willing to send "billions more," he would only pull up a chair "once there is the outlines of a deal."

Should Trudeau secure a long-term funding deal, one of the outstanding questions would be whether it would be future-proof or if a future government at either level could look to tear up the funding deal. Asked earlier this week whether he'd want to renegotiate or commit to upholding a federal-provincial health funding agreements, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wouldn’t say.

More to come.