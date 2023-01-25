Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health deal on Feb. 7

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives

Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

  • Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal

    The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet today to look at Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

  • What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean

    The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.

    The interior of the 2022 Lucid Air, an electric vehicle with software that allows over-the-air updates. (Rex Tokeshi-Torres / Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

  • Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

    Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted.

