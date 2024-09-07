Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Could Prime Minister Justin Trudeau step down?
Absolutely. But a decision to step down becomes a lot harder now that the New Democrats have pulled out of a supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals, which has helped keep the minority government in power. If Trudeau were to resign, the New Democrats could vote with the Conservatives on a confidence motion and trigger a snap election. That could leave the Liberal party without a leader as parties vie for votes.
What would happen if he resigned?
An interim leader would be appointed and a leadership race would be triggered. The national president would have 27 days to call a meeting with the party's board of directors. A leadership vote committee would also form to plan, organize and carry out the leadership vote.
How quickly could a new leader be named?
It's not typically a fast process. Trudeau won after a five-month race, but planning was in the works for years.
By comparison, it took two years for the Conservatives to vote in a new leader after Stephen Harper’s resignation following the 2015 election.
The race that brought Pierre Poilievre to the helm of the Conservatives in 2022 lasted eight months.
The Liberal party constitution lays out the process for any potential nominee. They have at least 90 days before a leadership vote to announce their intention to run. They need at least 300 signatures from registered Liberals, 100 of which must come from Liberals in three different provinces.
Could Trudeau resign but finish out his mandate?
Yes. But again, it would be complicated given a Liberal minority government and the threat of a snap election. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged this week that an election could happen earlier than initially expected, which is currently set for October of 2025.
Has a prime minister ever stepped down before?
Yes. In 2002, prime minister Jean Chrétien, facing a challenge from former finance minister and longtime rival Paul Martin, announced he would not lead the Liberals into the next election.
And in 1993 prime minister Brian Mulroney resigned as Progressive Conservative leader. Kim Campbell, defence minister in Mulroney's cabinet, won the contest to succeed him.
Trudeau's popularity has also faded, so why is this different?
Chrétien and Mulroney had majority governments, allowing leadership races to unfold without the threat of their administrations falling.
Though there have been rumblings of discontent about Trudeau from within his party, he continues to enjoy the public support of the cabinet and caucus. The exception is Liberal MP Wayne Long, who has called for his resignation.
In addition, there is no obvious heir apparent to Trudeau. Among the rumoured contenders for his job are Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Why were the U.S. Democrats able to replace their candidate for president?
Canada and the U.S. have different systems of government, and Democrats and Liberals have their own sets of party rules.
Even though U.S. President Joe Biden was the Democrats' presumptive nominee for president, he was not yet their official candidate. This allowed the Democrats to switch candidates before their convention in Chicago last month.
It's always up to Democratic delegates at their convention to formally vote for an official presidential nominee.
And because there was no major challenge from within the party, it allowed for a smooth transition to replace Biden's name on the ticket with that of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Can Liberals oust Trudeau?
Unlikely. The Liberal party's constitution says the party leader can be removed only because of a triggering event such as an electoral loss, incapacitation or death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
Ukraine mourns dead from major Russian strike, vows response with underground weapons production
Funeral services were held Saturday for victims of one of the deadliest Russian airstrikes since the war in Ukraine began, as Ukraine’s president vowed to increase domestic military production by creating underground weapons factories.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
Landslides are destroying multimillion-dollar homes in California, and they're getting worse
The deep landslides beneath the multimillion-dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Canada
-
RCMP arrests man in Quebec allegedly plotting terror attack on Jewish community in New York
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Vancouver wastewater has the highest level of fentanyl byproduct in Canada, by far
New wastewater data shows that Vancouver had the highest levels of a fentanyl byproduct among cities tested in Canada, four to five times as much as any other location studied.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for woman in fatal Toronto shooting
A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.
-
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
World
-
Harris and Trump are getting ready for Tuesday's debate in sharply different ways
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday's presidential debate, setting up a showdown that reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently.
-
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
-
A man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage
A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges.
-
Protesters rally in France against Barnier's appointment as prime minister
Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, responding to a call from a far-left party leader who criticized as a 'power grab' the president's appointment of a conservative new prime minister, Michel Barnier.
-
Landslides are destroying multimillion-dollar homes in California, and they're getting worse
The deep landslides beneath the multimillion-dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
-
Georgia school shooting suspect was troubled by a broken family, taunting at school, his father said
Both Colt, 14, and Colin Gray, 54, are charged in the killings of two students and two teachers Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, outside Atlanta.
Politics
-
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
-
Former Bank of Canada governor Carney to speak at Liberal caucus retreat next week
The former governor of the Bank of Canada who has long been touted as a possible Liberal candidate or successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give the party some advice on the economy at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. next week.
-
China launches WTO complaint against Canada over EV, aluminum and steel tariffs
China launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Friday over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
Health
-
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's what jobs will survive in the AI boom: Statistics Canada estimates
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
-
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Entertainment
-
Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
-
'The Bear' and 'Shogun' could start claiming trophies early at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Top Emmy nominees 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' can start running up the score early at the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor artistic and technical achievement in television.
-
Pamela Anderson takes a bow at TIFF for 'The Last Showgirl'
The Toronto International Film Festival has played host to many comeback stories over the years. Brendan Fraser was cheered here two years ago for his performance in 'The Whale.' This year's unlikely comeback story might be Pamela Anderson.
Business
-
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
-
Canada Post proposes 25-cent price hike for stamps in 2025
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
-
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
Lifestyle
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
-
opinion
opinion What do you need to do in order to retire early?
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
-
She met a man on a rooftop bar on her first night in Paris. Her life changed forever
To Erin Tridle, it felt as though the universe paved the way for her to meet the love of her life years before their actual meeting.
Sports
-
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
-
Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie wins gold at Paralympics in 50m freestyle
Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie has set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics.
-
Paris wants to honour late Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei by naming sports venue after her
The city of Paris wants to honour the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her.
Autos
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Local Spotlight
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Vancouver
-
Suspect accused of random attacks in Vancouver had a history of court-ordered psychiatric care
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
-
Jury deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing innocent teen during B.C. gang shooting
The fate of the man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in 2018 now lies in the hands of a B.C. Supreme Court jury.
-
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
Toronto
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Hit-and-run in Whitby leaves 1 woman seriously injured: police
A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
-
opinion
opinion What do you need to do in order to retire early?
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
Calgary
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
-
1 man injured in multi-vehicle collision in Cochrane area
One man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision that took place in the Cochrane area early Friday evening.
-
United Way Calgary and partners kick off campaign to help provide the basics for those in need
The United Way and its partners are trying to help Calgarians in need stretch their limited dollars.
Ottawa
-
Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa this Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa staff begin educating residents on new 3-item garbage limit. Here's what you need to know
Starting September 30, all Ottawa households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Environmental Education Assistants (EEAs) will be visiting homes across the city in September, October and November to provide information about the new garbage limit and answer any questions.
-
Frustration for some federal public servants and executives mandated back to the office
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
Montreal
-
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
-
4-year-old drowns in backyard pool on Montreal's South Shore
The lifeless body of a child was discovered in a residential swimming pool in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, late on Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community over street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community today for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
-
Woman taken to hospital after collision with Halifax Transit Bus
Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman on the Bedford Highway Friday evening.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements in effect across the Maritimes Saturday
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect across the Maritimes as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
A new way to get lost: How Manitoba's corn mazes are created
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Regina
-
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Kitchener
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police searching for robbery, stabbing suspects
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
-
Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
-
Jacob Julien scores late to give London Knights preseason win, play again Saturday afternoon
Jacob Julien sent the crowd at Budweiser Gardens home with a smile after scoring the game winning goal with just 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Alleged sexual assault under investigation
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
Windsor
-
Wyandotte Street East closed all day Saturday for Taste of Walkerville
Wyandotte Street East will be closed all day Saturday between Gladstone and Devonshire.
-
Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
Kelowna
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
-
Free stuff: Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
-
Lethbridge wants residents to apply to join city boards, committees and commissions
The City of Lethbridge is encouraging residents to apply to become members on one of city council’s many boards, commissions and committees.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
After nearly running out, Sault foodbank receives a tonne of pasta from the community
A pasta shortage in Sault Ste. Marie is almost never the case, but for one local food bank, the common carb was a rare sight just a few weeks ago.
-
Sault suspect accused of posing as a teacher, threatened child to send intimate images
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.