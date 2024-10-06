Trudeau heads to ASEAN summit and Ukraine defence meetings this week
Justin Trudeau will travel to Laos later this week for the ASEAN summit, marking what his office says will be the first official visit of a Canadian prime minister to the Southeast Asian country.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings will take place in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday and Friday, after which the PMO says Trudeau will attend the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany.
The ASEAN bloc and Canada have pledged to ink a trade agreement by the end of 2025, and Canada entered a strategic partnership with the 10-member organization of Southeast Asian countries last year.
While work towards a trade agreement continues, Trudeau's office says he will also meet with partners at the ASEAN-Canada Special Summit where he will emphasize Canada’s role in addressing new and emerging challenges to peace and security, including cybercrime.
The prime minister's office says ASEAN, as a regional bloc, represents Canada's fourth-largest trading partner, with over $38.8 billion in bilateral trade in 2023.
His office says Trudeau "will work to advance shared interests and forge even stronger ties" between Canada and Laos as the two countries mark 50 years of bilateral relations this year.
"Shared challenges require shared solutions -- that's what the ASEAN Summit and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are all about," Trudeau said in a news release about the upcoming meetings.
"Whether it's fighting climate change, creating good-paying jobs, or strengthening democracy, Canada is playing a leadership role in creating a better, safer, and fairer future for people across the world."
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany will take place Saturday and will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The PMO said Trudeau will highlight the importance of addressing Ukraine's immediate economic, defence and security needs, including the provision of military equipment, security assistance and training.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza killed at least 19 people.
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech has reached college classrooms
As a junior at George Washington University, Ty Lindia meets new students every day. But with the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war hanging over the Washington, D.C., campus, where everyone has a political opinion, each new encounter is fraught.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
'Environmental racism': First Nations leaders claim cancer-causing contamination was covered up
The people of Fort Chipewyan believe the federal government knew its water was contaminated and hid the issue for years. Now the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is leading the call for immediate action.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Canada
-
Cambridge, Ont. resident swims 112 laps in memory of mother despite debilitating disease
In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
-
-
‘It’s unbelievable’: N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
World
-
-
Advocacy groups suspend use of 'suicide capsule' pending Swiss criminal probe into its first use
Advocacy groups behind a so-called suicide capsule said Sunday they have suspended the process of taking applications to use it as a criminal investigation into its first use in Switzerland is completed.
-
Trump ramps up his campaign in Wisconsin, where a Republican win could knock out Democrats
Donald Trump's fourth scheduled stop in eight days in Wisconsin is a sign of his increased attention as Republicans fret about the former president's ability to match the Democrats' enthusiasm and turnout machine.
-
British leader Starmer's chief of staff quits over reports about salary
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff quit on Sunday, citing concerns that growing news reports about her role 'risked becoming a distraction to the government.'
-
-
Lebanese worldwide fear for their homeland and loved ones as violence escalates
It was a year ago when Jomana Siddiqui visited Lebanon, where her father was born — and is now buried. She planned to return there soon; this time, she thought, she would take her two teenage daughters.
Politics
-
-
'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.
-
Tensions over immigration: Justin Trudeau ‘got away with it’, says Roberge
On Saturday, tensions rose again between Quebec and Ottawa at the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) political conference in Saint-Hyacinthe.
Health
-
Rwanda will deploy Marburg vaccine under trial as death toll rises to 12
Rwandan health authorities will begin a vaccine study against the Marburg hemorrhagic fever, officials said Sunday, as the East African country tries to stop the spread of an outbreak that has killed 12 people.
-
Lost your smell during a bout of COVID? Local researchers are working to reverse that.
Bruzzese came down with COVID-19 in February 2023, and received her injection at the end of March. “Being able to recognize smells is something we take for granted, until you can’t.”
-
Sci-Tech
-
What can a fruit fly's brain tell us about our own?
Scientists announced on Thursday a milestone in neurobiological research with the mapping of the entire brain of an adult fruit fly, a feat that may provide insight into brains across the animal kingdom, including people.
-
Dolphins 'smile' at each other when they play and to avoid misunderstanding, study finds
For humans, flashing a smile is an easy way to avoid misunderstanding. And, according to a new study, bottlenose dolphins may use a similar tactic while playing with each other.
-
Google tests verified check marks in search results
Alphabet's Google is testing showing check marks next to certain companies on its search results, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in a move aimed at helping users identify verified sources and steer clear of fake websites.
Entertainment
-
-
Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery
Donald Glover has cancelled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s North American and European tour.
-
'Joker 2' stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics
'Joker: Folie a Deux' is the No. 1 movie at the box office, but it might not be destined for a happy ending.
Business
-
opinion
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress
Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
-
Taste of home: Tiffin lunch boxes bring comfort, affordability to immigrants
Yugali Bharote starts her day in the kitchen, preparing lunch boxes for her sons bound for school – but she doesn’t stop there. She then prepares almost a dozen lunch boxes for customers who have subscribed to her homemade meals.
-
Dubai's Emirates airline bans pagers, walkie-talkies after device attacks in Lebanon
Dubai's Emirates airline has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its planes, following last month's attacks on such devices carried by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Lifestyle
-
-
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
-
Here's the latest Vancouver restaurant to earn a Michelin star
A five-seat sushi counter located inside another restaurant is the latest Vancouver eatery to receive a Michelin star.
Sports
-
-
-
Vanderbilt takes down AP poll No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in one of college football's greatest upsets
Vanderbilt takes down AP poll No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory.
Autos
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
-
A 5th recall for Tesla Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview display
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Local Spotlight
‘It’s unbelievable’: N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
'Very special to be home': Chantal Kreviazuk to play anniversary concert in Winnipeg
Chantal Kreviazuk is set to return to Winnipeg to mark a major milestone in her illustrious musical career.
'Too good to be true': Guy Maddin on whirlwind release of apocalyptic comedy starring Cate Blanchett
From the beaches of Cannes to the bustling streets of New York City, a new film by a trio of Manitoba directors has toured the international film festival circuit to much pomp and circumstance.
Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after rollover crash on Coquihalla: RCMP
One person was killed and four others hospitalized when a car sped off the road and rolled over south of Merritt, B.C., Saturday, according to authorities.
-
1 dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is dead after the driver of a pickup truck hit a bench where two people were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
Toronto
-
Female taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the Oakville GO Station: police
A female has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Sunday afternoon in Oakville, say police.
-
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including archbishop of Toronto
The Archbishop of Toronto is among 21 new cardinals Pope Francis named Sunday and the lone new cardinal from North America.
-
TTC completes some construction, increases service
There will be more subway service, bus routes and streetcar stops in Toronto, as the TTC has completed construction and increased its service.
Calgary
-
Thousands run to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research at CIBC Run for a Cure
CTV producer Cynthia Roebuck has been to the Run for a Cure before, but Sunday, she had a different perspective on the popular event.
-
1 man hospitalized following serious collision on Deerfoot Trail
An investigation is underway after a collision that took place on Deerfoot Trail early Saturday evening.
-
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
Ottawa
-
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
-
Jewish community gathers in Ottawa on eve of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks anniversary
Hundreds from the Jewish community gathered on Parliament Hill on Sunday afternoon to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and to call on the release of the hostages who remain in Gaza.
-
Montreal
-
'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
-
'They all have to come home': Montrealers call for Hamas to release Israeli hostages
Monday marks one year since the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
-
Police investigate woman's suspicious death on Montreal's South Shore; man arrested
A man was taken into custody Sunday after a woman was found dead in a home on Montreal's South Shore.
Edmonton
-
'We can utilize it': Making the best of your garden harvest and what to do with the rest
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an overbearing fruit tree or a kale patch that just won't quit, here are some ways to make your fall haul more manageable.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
Atlantic
-
-
Missing 61-year-old, New Brunswick woman
RCMP in Sussex, N.B., are asking the public for help locating a missing 61-year-old woman from Wards Creek, N.B.
-
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in Second World War
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
Winnipeg
-
-
Art from the Attic sale returns with thousands of vintage, repurposed items
An annual vintage sale known as “Art from the Attic” returned to St. Vital Centre Sunday, with thousands of collectibles and art pieces on display.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building nearly one year after Oct. 7 attacks
For the 52nd week, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Winnipeg, calling for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Regina
-
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.
-
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
Cambridge, Ont. resident swims 112 laps in memory of mother despite debilitating disease
In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.
-
Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
Saskatoon
-
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
London
-
'Every day is a blessing'; CIBC Run For the Cure celebrates breast cancer survivors and honours those lost to the disease
Tears were shed and emotions ran high at the 33rd annual CIBC Run for the Cure in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Knights struggle early, but huge reinforcements possibly coming
The London Knights continue to get players back from NHL training camps but while the roster takes shape, wins have been tough to come by in the early season.
-
Barrie
-
Breast cancer runs raise hundreds of thousands
The first Sunday of October was also the first Sunday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which meant hundreds wore pink and attended the two CIBC 'Run for the Cure' events in the region.
-
Semi-automatic weapon and drugs allegedly seized in Barrie, 3 men arrested
Police in Barrie allegedly seized a semi-automatic pistol and drugs during an overnight investigation that resulted in the arrest of three men downtown.
-
NASA challenge wraps up at LU Orillia
Lakehead University's Orillia Campus hosted the 2024 NASA Space Apps challenge this weekend, which allowed teams of students, mentors and scientists to brainstorm solutions for global issues using real-world NASA data.
Windsor
-
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow
This morning just before 7:00 a.m., OPP responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
-
Golden Gloves Provincial Championship draws more than 130 boxers to Windsor
The event serves as a pivotal platform for open-class boxers from across Ontario to compete for provincial titles and the opportunity to advance to the Canadian National Championships.
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Lethbridge
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
-
Lethbridge police seize fentanyl, weapons, stolen vehicle in downtown enforcement project
Lethbridge police executed dozens of warrants and laid numerous charges in another targeted enforcement project in the downtown area.
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Provincial police look for help locating stolen North Shore tractor
As part of an ongoing investigation, provincial police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Kubota tractor stolen in North Shore Township, Ont., last month.
-
One charged in northwestern Ont. after 3 people allegedly bear maced in a home
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly spraying bear mace at three individuals in northwestern Ontario.
-
Pair arrested, $52K in drugs seized in Attawapiskat First Nation raid
A drug raid on a home on the Far North Attawapiskat First Nation last week resulted in two local residents being charged and more than $50,000 in suspected narcotics, including methamphetamine, being seized.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.